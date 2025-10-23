Trump 'Disrespected Long-Suffering Wife' Melania by Destroying First Lady's White House Wing, 'The View' Co-host Sunny Hostin Claims... as Construction of Iconic Building Leaves Critics Fuming

The former prosecutor went on to argue for the importance of the East Wing and praised the accomplishments of former first ladies in their areas of the White House, where Donald now plans to build a grand $300 million ballroom.

"I think what’s really significant is the history of the East Wing, which he has now completely demolished, when he first said he wasn’t going to be touching [it]. The East Wing is where the first lady resides. The East Wing has that incredible history," Hostin mourned about the loss.

"Betty Ford argued to increase pay for her staff in the East Wing. Eleanor Roosevelt was the first first lady to make that the ‘Office of the First Lady.’ Laura Bush launched her literacy efforts. Michelle Obama oversaw her ‘Let’s Move’ campaign," the panelist rattled off.

"Betty Ford, in particular, said this about the East Wing: ‘If the West Wing is the mind of the nation, then the East Wing is the heart.’ So now, can you imagine that?," Hostin asked, in disbelief, about Donald's actions.