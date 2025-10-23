EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift 'Planning Egotistical Project to End All Egotistical Projects' — A 'Romeo & Juliet'-Style Film Inspired by Her And Travis Kelce's Soppy Love Story

The insider added: "Taylor's talked about using Baz Luhrmann's Romeo & Juliet as her creative guide. The script will take plenty of cues from her relationship with Travis – it won't be a biopic, but her real life will definitely shape it. It's the egotistical project to end all egotistical projects, and critics will call her out on that, saying it is as self-obsessed as her famous break-up songs about her exes."

Swift's romance with Kelce has already dominated her recent creative output. Fans were quick to notice her new record is filled with love-soaked lyrics that mirror the couple's high-profile relationship.

On Wi$h Li$t, she sings about dreams of settling down and having "a couple of kids," while Wood raised eyebrows for its frank references to Kelce's "new heights of manhood" and his "magic wand."

Promoting her latest album on The Tonight Show, Swift admitted to host Jimmy Fallon she got "carried away" writing the raunchy track, explaining that it began "in a very innocent place."