Entertainment > Taylor Swift
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift 'Planning Egotistical Project to End All Egotistical Projects' — A 'Romeo & Juliet'-Style Film Inspired by Her And Travis Kelce's Soppy Love Story

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift has been planning a ‘Romeo & Juliet’-style film based on her love story with Travis Kelce.

Oct. 23 2025, Published 6:13 p.m. ET

Navel-gazing Taylor Swift is planning what insiders tell RadarOnline.com is "the most self-referential project of her career yet" – a film inspired by her relationship with fiancé Travis Kelce, which sources have described as a modern take on Romeo & Juliet.

According to industry insiders, the 35-year-old pop star has begun developing a screenplay that draws heavily from her love story with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce, 36.

A Love Story Fit for the Big Screen

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift began writing a movie inspired by her romance with Travis Kelce.

The project, which she is said to be writing herself, is reportedly being kept under tight wraps as Swift tests the waters of full-scale filmmaking.

Her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, already mined her relationship for inspiration, and now, sources suggest, she's ready to take that narrative to the big screen.

"Taylor never switches off creatively – she's constantly dreaming up new ideas," a source said. "Her relationship with Travis has fueled a lot of her recent work, but what fans have seen so far is only a fraction of it. Not many people realize she's been quietly writing short stories and screenplays, and one of them is inspired by their relationship."

'The Egotistical Project to End All Egotistical Projects'

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Swift worked secretly on the screenplay while finishing her latest album.

The insider added: "Taylor's talked about using Baz Luhrmann's Romeo & Juliet as her creative guide. The script will take plenty of cues from her relationship with Travis – it won't be a biopic, but her real life will definitely shape it. It's the egotistical project to end all egotistical projects, and critics will call her out on that, saying it is as self-obsessed as her famous break-up songs about her exes."

Swift's romance with Kelce has already dominated her recent creative output. Fans were quick to notice her new record is filled with love-soaked lyrics that mirror the couple's high-profile relationship.

On Wi$h Li$t, she sings about dreams of settling down and having "a couple of kids," while Wood raised eyebrows for its frank references to Kelce's "new heights of manhood" and his "magic wand."

Promoting her latest album on The Tonight Show, Swift admitted to host Jimmy Fallon she got "carried away" writing the raunchy track, explaining that it began "in a very innocent place."

Keeping the Project Under Wraps

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

The pop star admitted Kelce’s proposal earned a '10 out of 10' in romance.

In a separate interview, the Grammy winner revealed her fiancé went "all out" and deserved a "10 out of 10" for his romantic proposal in August.

Yet when pressed on The Graham Norton Show about wedding plans, she remained coy, telling Norton, "Oh, you'll know."

"Until it's complete and ready for production, she's keeping everything strictly confidential," another source said about her movie plan.

"Taylor's always guarded with her creative work, but this project has an added layer of secrecy because it's unfamiliar territory for her. She's meticulous by nature – writing songs comes instinctively to her, but screenwriting is a whole new craft.

"She wants it to be flawless before she shares it. Once she's satisfied, she'll dive in fully, and she's already considering taking a role herself."

Will Travis Join Taylor On Screen?

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Swift may star in the film herself but is keeping production plans under wraps.

Swift made her acting debut in CSI in 2009 and appeared in films including Valentine's Day and Cats. Whether Kelce will join her on-screen remains unclear.

"She's a born performer, so it's only natural she'd give herself a key role," the source added.

"Whether Travis joins her on screen is still uncertain – they both know the risks of mixing work and personal life. But Taylor doesn't do things halfway."

