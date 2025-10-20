EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift Planning to Invite 'Anyone and Everyone to Wedding' to 'Avoid Gossip About Feuds' — But Blake Lively Is Still DEFINITELY Not on RSVP List
Oct. 20 2025, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift is taking no chances with wedding drama – and insiders tell RadarOnline.com the pop phenomenon plans to invite "almost everyone she knows" to her upcoming nuptials with NFL star Travis Kelce in a bid to silence rumors about celebrity feuds.
But one name that still won't appear on the guest list is Blake Lively.
Swift's Wedding Plans Revealed
Appearing on The Graham Norton Show last week, Swift gushed about her engagement and gave rare insight into her wedding planning. She confirmed the ceremony will be a "destination wedding" but said the date is still a way off.
"I'm just doing the album thing now, which is a big thing," she told Norton. "And then I think the wedding is what happens after that in the scheme of the planning, but I'm so excited about it."
The singer hinted her guest list will be extensive.
"I know it's going to be fun to plan because I think the only stressful wedding is when you have a small amount of space for guests," she said. "That's when you have to assess your relationship to see if they're going to be there."
Swift added she isn't putting limits on herself this time, explaining, "Everyone in my bubble will be invited."
Lively Left Off the Guest List?
But despite the open-door approach, a close source told us the pop star's one-time friend Lively, 38, "definitely" won't make the cut.
"Taylor wants this wedding to be completely drama-free," the insider claimed. "She's aware that people will look at the guest list for signs of tension or old grudges. So she's decided to invite broadly – everyone from past collaborators to industry friends – but Blake won't be among them. Things have cooled between them, and Taylor doesn't want awkward energy overshadowing the day."
Swift and Lively were once inseparable, often photographed on double dates with their partners and even spending holidays together. The actress' children’s names famously appeared as Easter eggs in Swift's 2020 album Folklore.
But their friendship is believed to have cooled earlier this year amid reports of "creative disagreements" and what one source described as "different life priorities."
A Strategic Guest List?
A second insider said Swift's approach to her wedding guest list is "strategic." "Taylor knows the narrative that follows her – every friendship gets scrutinized," they said.
"By inviting basically everyone relevant in her life – except Blake – she's removing the oxygen for gossip and in-fighting. "If people can't point to who wasn't invited, then they can't build stories around feuds."
During her Norton appearance, Swift also recounted Kelce's elaborate proposal, revealing it took place just after the couple filmed an episode of his New Heights podcast.
"He really crushed it when it came to surprising me," she said, showing off her engagement ring. "He'd been planning it for weeks behind my back – he had the garden at his house covered in flowers and even built a hedge wall so my tour photographer could hide inside. He went all out – 10 out of 10."
The Biggest Celebration Yet
Speaking earlier on Heart Breakfast, Swift praised Kelce's taste in jewelry. "He did amazing," she said about her engagement ring. "It was like, 'You really know me.' "I didn't know what I would want, but he did somehow, and that's kind of a flex."
Friends of the couple say the wedding will likely take place after the completion of Swift's Eras Tour and the release of her next album.
"She's in total control," one insider said. "Taylor's will make her wedding her biggest celebration yet – not just for her and Travis, but for everyone who's stood by her."