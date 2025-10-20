EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift Planning to Invite 'Anyone and Everyone to Wedding' to 'Avoid Gossip About Feuds' — But Blake Lively Is Still DEFINITELY Not on RSVP List

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show last week, Swift gushed about her engagement and gave rare insight into her wedding planning. She confirmed the ceremony will be a "destination wedding" but said the date is still a way off.

"I'm just doing the album thing now, which is a big thing," she told Norton. "And then I think the wedding is what happens after that in the scheme of the planning, but I'm so excited about it."

The singer hinted her guest list will be extensive.

"I know it's going to be fun to plan because I think the only stressful wedding is when you have a small amount of space for guests," she said. "That's when you have to assess your relationship to see if they're going to be there."

Swift added she isn't putting limits on herself this time, explaining, "Everyone in my bubble will be invited."