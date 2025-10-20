EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Poignant Four-Word Message Beatles Icon George Harrison Used to Cheer Up Pals and Make Them Realize Every Day Could Be Their Last

Their friendship began at a Hollywood screening of Monty Python and the Holy Grail, where, as Idle recalls: "George tapped me on the shoulder and said: 'I've been looking for you.'"

He added: "We went up to the control booth and had a reefer, and spent the whole night talking.

"It was love at first sight. I was about to go through a divorce and he cheered me up by telling me I was going to die. That was always his mantra: every day is potentially your last, so look on the bright side."