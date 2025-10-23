Dakota Johnson Reveals Her Biggest 'Red Flag' After Chris Martin Split... Which Makes Actress Want to 'Run'

In a typically blunt style, she said, "Men who wear flip-flops in public. Run."

Her revelation comes after RadarOnline.com revealed in July one of Johnson's biggest bugbears about Martin was his body odor, according to a source, who said it eventually became too much to bear, and his feet were a big part of the problem.

"Chris is famed for rarely showering and walking around everywhere barefoot," claimed our insider.

"Even before he moved to Hollywood, he was the ultimate hippie type who didn't care if he offended anyone by being entirely au naturel. Gwyneth was tolerant about it during their marriage – she thought it was awesome that Chris was doing his bit for the environment.

"Dakota is breathing a sigh of relief, she no longer has to endure his filthy stench."