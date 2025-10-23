Dakota Johnson Reveals Her Biggest 'Red Flag' After Chris Martin Split... Which Makes Actress Want to 'Run'
Oct. 23 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Dakota Johnson has shared her ultimate dealbreaker now that she's single following her split from Chris Martin.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 36, laid out her biggest red flag in a Q&A session with Vogue Germany.
Johnson's Non-Negotiable
In a typically blunt style, she said, "Men who wear flip-flops in public. Run."
Her revelation comes after RadarOnline.com revealed in July one of Johnson's biggest bugbears about Martin was his body odor, according to a source, who said it eventually became too much to bear, and his feet were a big part of the problem.
"Chris is famed for rarely showering and walking around everywhere barefoot," claimed our insider.
"Even before he moved to Hollywood, he was the ultimate hippie type who didn't care if he offended anyone by being entirely au naturel. Gwyneth was tolerant about it during their marriage – she thought it was awesome that Chris was doing his bit for the environment.
"Dakota is breathing a sigh of relief, she no longer has to endure his filthy stench."
'Chris Rarely Showered'
Coldplay frontman Martin, 48, is no stranger to going barefoot in public.
Johnson even seemed to embrace her ex-fiancé's aversion to footwear in parts, while they were together, as they were photographed enjoying barefoot strolls in 2019 and in 2022.
The pair were first romantically linked in 2017 following his 2015 divorce from Gwyneth Paltrow, 53, with whom he shares two children.
They secretly got engaged several years later, but in June of this year, the notoriously private couple decided to part ways after nearly a decade together.
RadarOnline.com revealed at the time Johnson was fed up with waiting for Martin to decide on a wedding date.
Fondness For Raunchy Roles
The source said: "She was sick of him dragging his feet on setting a date for the wedding."
In addition to wedding plans stalling, insiders also claimed they clashed over starting a family.
They said: "They broke up over Chris Martin not wanting to have more kids."
According to the insider, it was a topic that came up often over the course of their relationship and something they went "back and forth on issues for years."
Sources also claimed 50 Shades of Grey star Johnson’s fondness for raunchy roles also irked Martin, as the actress was avoiding taking on flesh-bearing parts because of the Yellow singer.
Insiders claimed the actress was "being manipulated" by her older partner, and said her inner circle questioned the impact the relationship was having on her career.
The source said: "Dakota is on track to spend the rest of her life with Chris. But her friends are asking: Is that really a good thing? When Chris isn't on the road, he insists on Dakota being around him all the time, and so much of this relationship has seen them sequestered from the rest of the world.
"That's okay for a press-shy rock star who has been in the game for 25-plus years. But he's not doing Dakota and her career any favors with this behavior."