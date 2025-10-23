EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow Divorce Crisis — Goop Founder Hit By Worries She's Set for Another Conscious Uncoupling From Husband Brad Falchuk

But sources say tensions have grown between the pair as Paltrow focuses on reviving her acting career while Falchuk spends increasing amounts of time away writing and producing new projects.

A source close to the couple said: "There's definitely a different energy between them now. They're spending more time apart, and that easy closeness they once had has faded. Gwyneth is constantly reinventing herself – it's part of who she is – but Brad seems to be struggling to keep up.

"Friends worry this could be the early signs of another conscious uncoupling."

Rumors of strain surfaced over the summer following the publication of an unauthorized biography, Gwyneth, by New York Times bestselling author Amy Odell, which included a series of explicit claims about Paltrow's past relationships.

According to insiders, Falchuk was "deeply uncomfortable" with parts of the book, particularly the renewed focus on Paltrow's sex life with former partners.

One friend said: "Brad's always been proud of everything Gwyneth's achieved, but the book really unsettled him. He's quite private, and seeing those old stories resurface was uncomfortable. They clashed over it, and the strain hasn't completely gone away."