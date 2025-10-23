EXCLUSIVE: 'Real Housewives of Orange County' Cast Shake-up on the Way? Reunion Taping Sparks Rumors About Leading Star's Future on Show After Being 'Iced Out'
Oct. 23 2025, Published 5:42 p.m. ET
The reunion for Season 19 of The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion recently taped and RadarOnline.com can exclusively share one cast member may have been "iced out" so badly that they may be done on the show for good.
On the current season of RHOC, many cast members refused to film with Katie Ginella after a scene with a lie detector test showed she didn't pass every question.
Katie Ginella Will 'Likely Be Let Go' From 'RHOC,' one Source Said
After that occurred, Ginella rarely appeared in the second half of the season, showing up for only a handful of scenes.
Given how the season went, many figured the reunion would be brutal for her and it could potentially be the last time that fans saw her.
"Katie had a bad time at the reunion," an insider spilled. "She remains iced out of the group."
"It would be hard for her to move on after this and it's likely she's going to be let go," they added.
Another Insider Had a Different Story on Katie Ginella
When the intel was brought to the attention of another production insider, they refuted the claims the initial source made.
"This is absolutely not true," they dished. "Katie left the reunion feeling better."
The source acknowledged Ginella was "iced out the second half of the season" and that "fans are freaking out she may never return."
In true Bravo fashion, another insider said fans of Ginella's should sit tight and "watch what happens."
Katie Ginella's Lie Detector Results
When Ginella's lie detector results were shared on the show, the first question pertained to whether she had shared with Radio Andy host Kiki Monique a story about Gretchen Rossi allegedly being drugged and going to the hospital after the infamous Naked Wasted episode of RHOC from Season 4.
Ginella denied the allegation, which the lie detector test found was a lie.
The second question had to do with Ginella possessing an audio recording of Shannon Beador having a meltdown and if she shared it with Alexis Bellino.
Ginella's denial of this was also found to be a lie.
Finally, she was asked if Rossi told her she was drugged and went to the hospital after the Naked Wasted episode. She said she did, which the lie detector determined was a lie.
"You did the worst out of everybody, the examiner told her. "Those questions for you about Gretchen, you failed those very badly."
"I didn't lie," Katie exclaimed. "Gretchen, we sat at that dinner and everyone heard it. I'm not the only one telling this."
Was the Lie Detector Test Legitimate?
Ginella went on to allege Rossi's beau, Slade Smiley, had called Ginella's husband, Matt Ginella, and asked him to tell a different story about what had been said to them.
"No, he did not. You are literally making this up," Rossi replied.
Interestingly, as OKMagazine.com reported, Josh Grogan, who administered the lie detector test, is being taken to task over his "qualifications and practices."
In a report that surfaced, it was alleged Grogan doesn’t have any formal polygraph training that reputable organizations recognize and was allegedly denied membership to the Global Polygraph Network in 2005 due to not having adequate documentation to show accredited training.
The intel also revealed he claims he graduated from the American Academy of Forensic Sciences, which they said is a "non-existent entity as a training facility."
Due to the allegations surrounding Grogan, the results themselves may be called into question, leaving it unclear which statements are true and which remain in doubt even after the polygraph.
Bravo does not comment on casting for upcoming seasons of The Real Housewives.