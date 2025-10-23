EXCLUSIVE: 'Real Housewives of Orange County' Cast Shake-up on the Way? Reunion Taping Sparks Rumors About Leading Star's Future on Show After Being 'Iced Out'

When Ginella's lie detector results were shared on the show, the first question pertained to whether she had shared with Radio Andy host Kiki Monique a story about Gretchen Rossi allegedly being drugged and going to the hospital after the infamous Naked Wasted episode of RHOC from Season 4.

Ginella denied the allegation, which the lie detector test found was a lie.

The second question had to do with Ginella possessing an audio recording of Shannon Beador having a meltdown and if she shared it with Alexis Bellino.

Ginella's denial of this was also found to be a lie.

Finally, she was asked if Rossi told her she was drugged and went to the hospital after the Naked Wasted episode. She said she did, which the lie detector determined was a lie.

"You did the worst out of everybody, the examiner told her. "Those questions for you about Gretchen, you failed those very badly."

"I didn't lie," Katie exclaimed. "Gretchen, we sat at that dinner and everyone heard it. I'm not the only one telling this."