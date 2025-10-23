Hollywood's Most Hated Star? Radar Reveals Ryan Reynolds' History of Bad Behavior as Actor's Reputation Crumbles Amid Wife Blake Lively's Legal War

The Deadpool star's reputation had already taken a hit over his legal war with Baldoni when he arrived at the premiere of John Candy: I Like Me at the Toronto International Film Festival in early September.

While on the red carpet, a child CTV reporter stopped the father-of-four to ask him a question, but fans found the interaction anything but heartwarming.

Reynolds skipped the pleasantries as he told the kid, "Hi, what's your question for me, buddy?"

As the child responded, "Hi Ryan, nice to meet you," the actor cut him off and said, "Nice to meet you too, let's skip to the question."