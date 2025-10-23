Hollywood's Most Hated Star? Radar Reveals Ryan Reynolds' History of Bad Behavior as Actor's Reputation Crumbles Amid Wife Blake Lively's Legal War
Oct. 23 2025, Published 5:40 p.m. ET
Ryan Reynolds has faced intense backlash over the past year and accusations he's a jerk as his marriage with Blake Lively has been thrust into the spotlight due to her legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Fans have seemingly turned on Reynolds, who turned 49 on October 23, after a series of shocking interactions caught on camera went viral.
Reynolds Accused of Being Rude to Child Reporter
The Deadpool star's reputation had already taken a hit over his legal war with Baldoni when he arrived at the premiere of John Candy: I Like Me at the Toronto International Film Festival in early September.
While on the red carpet, a child CTV reporter stopped the father-of-four to ask him a question, but fans found the interaction anything but heartwarming.
Reynolds skipped the pleasantries as he told the kid, "Hi, what's your question for me, buddy?"
As the child responded, "Hi Ryan, nice to meet you," the actor cut him off and said, "Nice to meet you too, let's skip to the question."
After the child asked about Reynold's Tim Horton breakfast order, The Proposal star answered, "You know what, I wish I had some control over that, I can send a strongly-worded letter to the chef. Consider it done, young man."
Reynolds jokingly added, "What's your name? Liam? I'll make it downright vicious, but I'll say it's from you, though," as he moved along.
When the video clip went viral online, fans slammed Reynolds for being "mean" and "rude" to the child.
One X user suggested the behavior was on par for Reynolds, writing, "I mean, it IS Ryan Reynolds. Rude is his default setting."
Reynolds Snaps at Eugene Levy
Within days of Reynolds being grilled over his "disgusting" behavior at the John Candy documentary premiere, another video clip surfaced from the event in which he appeared to go off on Eugene Levy.
As RadarOnline.com reported, a lip-reading expert analyzed the footage and believed Reynolds told Levy, "Bull---, man," prompting the Schitt's Creek star to remind him, "Language, you don't need to speak so harsh."
Hickling claimed Reynolds fired back at Levy: "Please don't ever tell me how I can talk to people."
Fans once again called out the actor for being aggressive, with one social media user writing, "Ryan Reynolds is a scumbag."
Reynolds Mocked Lively's Employees
Reynolds' reputation was rocked when he was dragged into Lively's legal drama with Baldoni.
When the Gossip Girl alum's unbecoming behavior was aired in court documents connected to the case, several sources came forward and claimed they, too, experienced the couple's wrath.
One former employee of Lively's defunct lifestyle brand Preserve claimed it was actually Reynolds running the company.
"Blake barely showed up,” an ex-employee told Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "But Ryan? He was everywhere. He acted like the creative director, CFO, and king of the castle. And God help you if you disagreed with him."
Former Preserve employees alleged: "Ryan would breeze in, criticize everyone's work, then disappear. He’d mock people, rewrite everything, then blame us for delays. And the worst part? Blake would let him."