Mark Ruffalo Fantasied About 'Punching' Ryan Reynolds While Working Together... as Blake Lively's Husband's Public Reputation Continues to Crumble
Oct. 20 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Mark Ruffalo make the shocking revelation that he had a "dream" about what it would look like to punch Ryan Reynolds in the face, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
With Reynolds' recent cringeworthy appearances, including getting into a red carpet spat with Eugene Levy and being rude to a child reporter, many detractors might have had the same dream to sock the star in the kisser. However, Ruffalo, 57, actually got to do it for a movie role.
The scene in question was during 2022's The Adam Project, and Ruffalo, said he played it out in his head before filming with Reynolds, 48.
"It was written that way, and we did a rehearsal, and I had a dream that that’s what the punch should look like, and I just did what I did in my dream," Ruffalo revealed in a new video with GQ discussing every film role he's ever done.
"And we did it, and they were all laughing, and [director Shawn Levy’s] like, 'Well, let’s do it again, but I think we have it,'" the star said with a laugh.
Ruffalo noted: "But that was one of those moments where it was just like the spontaneity, and, you know, it was right there," of his epic film face punch of the Deadpool star.
'No Ease With Each Other'
Reynolds had kind words about working with Ruffalo while promoting the film, although the actors appeared stiff while giving each other compliments in a March 2022 interview.
"It's a great thing about working with amazing actors is that you don't have to work as hard. The actual the job becomes exponentially easier when you work with really great actors," Reynolds plainly stated at the time.
"And it's playful. I mean, that playfulness really translates as well as the ease with each other. And what does a family have except for no ease with each other," Ruffalo slightly deadpanned while not looking at his costar.
Red Carpet Spat
Reynolds has been embroiled in a series of missteps making him seem like a jerk in recent months.
The Red Notice star lobbied an expletive-filled rant on the Toronto International Film Festival red carpet at Levy, 78, while both attending the premiere of the new John Candy documentary, John Candy: I Like Me.
Lip reader Nicole Hickling analyzed the moment for RadarOnline.com where Reynolds looked tense before telling the Schitt's Creek star, "Bull----, man."
Levy allegedly responded to Reynolds: "Language, you don't need to speak so harsh."
Hickling claimed Reynolds angrily fired back at Levy: "Please don't ever tell me how I can talk to people."
Mocking His Only Son
At the same event, Reynolds was accused of being "mean and rude" to a child reporter from CTV.
The Free Guy star leaned down and bluntly asked, "Hi, what's your question for me buddy?"
When the little boy tried to introduce himself and told Reynolds, "Hi Ryan, nice to meet you," the actor quickly cut him off with a curt, "Nice to meet you too, let's skip to the question."
In recent weeks, the Aviator Gin founder made snide statements about his only son he shares with wife Blake Lively, after previously welcoming three daughters.
After claiming that their little boy, Olin, 2, "came out with three things on his mind. It was violence, breasts, and engines," during an appearance on Seth Meyers' NBC late night talk show, Reynolds added that he wouldn't have had more children with Lively if a son came first.
"I can't, if I had, like, three boys at first, I would never. There's no way," he huffed. "I would give myself a punching vasectomy."