Mark Ruffalo Fantasied About 'Punching' Ryan Reynolds While Working Together... as Blake Lively's Husband's Public Reputation Continues to Crumble

The scene in question was during 2022's The Adam Project, and Ruffalo, said he played it out in his head before filming with Reynolds, 48.

"It was written that way, and we did a rehearsal, and I had a dream that that’s what the punch should look like, and I just did what I did in my dream," Ruffalo revealed in a new video with GQ discussing every film role he's ever done.

"And we did it, and they were all laughing, and [director Shawn Levy’s] like, 'Well, let’s do it again, but I think we have it,'" the star said with a laugh.

Ruffalo noted: "But that was one of those moments where it was just like the spontaneity, and, you know, it was right there," of his epic film face punch of the Deadpool star.