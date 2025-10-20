EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Will Be Raging' If She's Snubbed From Taylor Swift's Wedding Invite List — Despite 'Diva Duchess' Congratulating Singer 'Through Gritted Teeth'
Oct. 20 2025, Published 7:55 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to be preparing for a "meltdown of royal proportions" if she doesn't make the guest list for Taylor Swift's upcoming wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce, sources tell RadarOnline.com.
Despite publicly congratulating the newly engaged couple – and even liking Swift's Instagram announcement – insiders say the Duchess of Sussex is privately seething that the global superstar's engagement has "eclipsed" her latest business and media ventures.
Swift, 35, revealed online in August that Kelce, 36, had proposed in a garden overflowing with pink and white flowers, posting a set of romantic photos captioned, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."
Swift’s Engagement Steals Markle’s Spotlight
The post instantly went viral, amassing millions of likes and dominating entertainment headlines.
But the timing couldn’t have been worse for Markle, 44, whose second season of With Love, Meghan premiered on Netflix the same day – alongside a new drop from her lifestyle brand, As Ever.
According to a Hollywood source, Markle was "livid" that her carefully orchestrated launch was drowned out by Swift's fairytale engagement – despite "no one caring about Meghan anyway."
"She was furious," the insider claimed to RadarOnline.com. "She had been working for months to relaunch herself as the queen of lifestyle and empowerment, and then Taylor casually drops the biggest celebrity news of the year. Meghan was raging behind closed doors that her headlines were 'stolen' by the singer – but she still liked Taylor's post to look gracious. It was through gritted teeth, no question."
Desperate for a Wedding Invite?
The source claimed Markle is "already panicking" about whether she'll be invited to what's expected to be the most exclusive wedding in show business. "She's desperate to be there – this is the kind of event that cements your place in the A-list hierarchy," said the insider.
"If she's snubbed, she'll take it as a personal insult. She's already saying it would be 'a shame' if certain people tried to keep her out, which is Meghan-speak for she's gearing up to be angry."
The Duchess and Swift's paths have crossed before. Markle attended Swift's Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles in 2023 and reportedly sent a handwritten note to the singer afterward, praising her "grace and authenticity."
But sources claim the two have never developed a close friendship – particularly after Swift accepted an invitation to meet Prince William and his children, George and Charlotte, backstage during her London show last year.
Is Markle Feeling Frozen Out by the Royals and Swift?
"That hurt Meghan," claimed a royal insider. "Taylor took selfies with William and the kids, and Meghan felt like she was being deliberately frozen out. She sees Taylor as both an ally and a rival."
In contrast to Swift's global popularity, Markle's latest Netflix offering has received lukewarm reviews. The series, filmed at a rented property near her Montecito home, features the Duchess baking pastries and chatting with celebrity guests such as Tan France and Chrissy Teigen.
Critics derided it as "predictable" and "perfectly polished but painfully dull."
EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift Planning to Invite 'Anyone and Everyone to Wedding' to 'Avoid Gossip About Feuds' — But Blake Lively Is Still DEFINITELY Not on RSVP List
Counting Down to the Guest List Reveal
Still, Markle has privately told friends she's "happy for Taylor" and admires her success.
"She's said all the right things in public and private," said the insider. "But privately, she's counting the days until the wedding guest list comes out. She wants that invite – she needs it. Missing out on the biggest celebrity event of the decade would be a nightmare for her image."