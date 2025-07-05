Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Chris Martin
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: The Disgusting Chris Martin Hygiene Issue That Has Ex Dakota Johnson 'Breathing Sigh of Relief' They Broke Up — 'She No Longer Has to Endure HIs Filthy Stench'

chris martins hygiene issue revealed dakota johnson sigh relief
Source: MEGA

Chris Martin's hygiene left his ex Dakota Johnson, left, properly turned off.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 5 2025, Published 8:22 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Dakota Johnson is breathing a sigh of relief now she's finally cut the "chord" from reeking rocker Chris Martin – and one thing she definitely won't miss is his horrid hygiene habits, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Fifty Shades of Grey siren, 35, finally called it quits with the Coldplay frontman, 48, after a rollercoaster off-and-on eight-year romance.

According to a source, the pair wasn't in harmony over numerous issues, including their 13-year age gap, the constant interference of Martin's ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, 52, and disagreements over starting their own family.

Article continues below advertisement

Gwyneth's 'Toleration'

Article continues below advertisement
chris martins hygiene issue revealed dakota johnson sigh relief
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow, left, once tolerated Martin's funk, but Johnson bailed.

Article continues below advertisement

But her top beef was his rancid body odor, shared the source, who said it eventually became too much to bear for his long-suffering galpal.

"Chris is famed for rarely showering and walking around everywhere barefoot," said ourinsider.

"Even before he moved to Hollywood, he was the ultimate hippie type who didn't care if he offended anyone by being entirely au naturel. Gwyneth was tolerant about it during their marriage – she thought it was awesome that Chris was doing his bit for the environment.

"Dakota is breathing a sigh of relief she no longer has to endure his filthy stench."

Article continues below advertisement
chris martins hygiene issue revealed dakota johnson sigh relief
Source: MEGA

Johnson ditched Martin over 'stinky feet' and his sweaty stink, insiders say.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
vanity jealousy behind bianca censori stripping pp

EXCLUSIVE: How Vanity and Jealousy Over Kanye West's Ex Kim Kardashian — And the Reality Star's Massive Wealth — Is Why Bianca Censori is 'Fully Into' Stripping in Public

kevin costner new woman tv actress january jones mad men after jewel split rumors pp

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Costner's New Woman — How 'Yellowstone' Bachelor, 70, Is Getting Cozy With Very Glamorous TV Actress In Wake of 'Split' From Singer Jewel

But Johnson got sick of the stenchy Sparks singer's aversion to normal cleanliness standards, "especially when he'd come home drenched in sweat after his heavy workouts and refuse to shower." said our source.

The Materialists star claimed she's taking her time before dating again, but the insider said she definitely wants a cleaner-cut guy next time around.

Our insider added: "No doubt Chris' stinky feet and general B.O. will likely haunt her dreams for a good while to come."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.