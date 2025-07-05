EXCLUSIVE: The Disgusting Chris Martin Hygiene Issue That Has Ex Dakota Johnson 'Breathing Sigh of Relief' They Broke Up — 'She No Longer Has to Endure HIs Filthy Stench'
Dakota Johnson is breathing a sigh of relief now she's finally cut the "chord" from reeking rocker Chris Martin – and one thing she definitely won't miss is his horrid hygiene habits, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Fifty Shades of Grey siren, 35, finally called it quits with the Coldplay frontman, 48, after a rollercoaster off-and-on eight-year romance.
According to a source, the pair wasn't in harmony over numerous issues, including their 13-year age gap, the constant interference of Martin's ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, 52, and disagreements over starting their own family.
Gwyneth's 'Toleration'
But her top beef was his rancid body odor, shared the source, who said it eventually became too much to bear for his long-suffering galpal.
"Chris is famed for rarely showering and walking around everywhere barefoot," said ourinsider.
"Even before he moved to Hollywood, he was the ultimate hippie type who didn't care if he offended anyone by being entirely au naturel. Gwyneth was tolerant about it during their marriage – she thought it was awesome that Chris was doing his bit for the environment.
"Dakota is breathing a sigh of relief she no longer has to endure his filthy stench."
EXCLUSIVE: How Vanity and Jealousy Over Kanye West's Ex Kim Kardashian — And the Reality Star's Massive Wealth — Is Why Bianca Censori is 'Fully Into' Stripping in Public
But Johnson got sick of the stenchy Sparks singer's aversion to normal cleanliness standards, "especially when he'd come home drenched in sweat after his heavy workouts and refuse to shower." said our source.
The Materialists star claimed she's taking her time before dating again, but the insider said she definitely wants a cleaner-cut guy next time around.
Our insider added: "No doubt Chris' stinky feet and general B.O. will likely haunt her dreams for a good while to come."