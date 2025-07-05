EXCLUSIVE: The Disgusting Chris Martin Hygiene Issue That Has Ex Dakota Johnson 'Breathing Sigh of Relief' They Broke Up — 'She No Longer Has to Endure HIs Filthy Stench'

Dakota Johnson is breathing a sigh of relief now she's finally cut the "chord" from reeking rocker Chris Martin – and one thing she definitely won't miss is his horrid hygiene habits, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Fifty Shades of Grey siren, 35, finally called it quits with the Coldplay frontman, 48, after a rollercoaster off-and-on eight-year romance.

According to a source, the pair wasn't in harmony over numerous issues, including their 13-year age gap, the constant interference of Martin's ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, 52, and disagreements over starting their own family.