French First Lady Facing Health Crisis: Sex Swap Rumors Cause Deteriorating Health, Daughter Claims

Family members, including her own daughter, say the false claims about her gender have led to a crippling case of anxiety for the foreign leader.

All of the nonstop cyberbullying claiming Brigitte Macron was born male has driven the French first lady crazy, RadarOnline.com can report.

Macron's daughter appeared in court to testify against eight men and two women, all between the ages of 41 to 60, who face charges of sexist cyber-harassment for making multiple fake and damaging comments about her mother's gender and sexuality.

Tiphaine Auzière testified about the severe mental anguish the rumors have placed on her mom.

"There isn't a single week when she isn’t harassed, not one person in her personal or professional life fails to bring up these allegations," the 41-year-old said.

Auzière, the youngest of Macron's three children, said her mom is now overly sensitive to what she wears, or how she appears, in constant fear that images of her could be "distorted and weaponized" online.