French First Lady Facing Health Crisis: Sex Swap Rumors Cause Deteriorating Health, Daughter Claims
Oct. 29 2025, Published 1:05 p.m. ET
All of the nonstop cyberbullying claiming Brigitte Macron was born male has driven the French first lady crazy, RadarOnline.com can report.
Family members, including her own daughter, say the false claims about her gender have led to a crippling case of anxiety for the foreign leader.
Macron's daughter appeared in court to testify against eight men and two women, all between the ages of 41 to 60, who face charges of sexist cyber-harassment for making multiple fake and damaging comments about her mother's gender and sexuality.
Tiphaine Auzière testified about the severe mental anguish the rumors have placed on her mom.
"There isn't a single week when she isn’t harassed, not one person in her personal or professional life fails to bring up these allegations," the 41-year-old said.
Auzière, the youngest of Macron's three children, said her mom is now overly sensitive to what she wears, or how she appears, in constant fear that images of her could be "distorted and weaponized" online.
Family Members Affected
Auzière further claimed her mom is "constantly under attack," and now her grandchildren have become aware of the cruel rumors.
"Her grandchildren hear what is being said," Auzière told the court, adding no one knows how to "make it stop."
She added: "It was important to be here today to express the prejudice. I wanted to report what her life has been like since she suffered this hatred.
"She cannot ignore the horrors being said."
A Taxing Situation
Just this week, pranking hackers electronically changed Macron's gender from female to male on her personal tax records. They also changed her legal name to "Jean-Michel, known as Brigitte Macron."
Conspiracy theories about Macron were initially sparked by a YouTube video, in which two women claimed the mother-of-three was actually born a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux and later transitioned to a woman before marrying Emmanuel.
In reality, Trogneux is actually Macron's brother, whom Auzière testified was "in great shape" when she last saw him a few months ago.
It all comes as Macron is embroiled in another legal battle with conservative podcast host Candace Owens, who promoted the baseless claims on her show and now faces a defamation lawsuit from the French first family.
The Proof is in the Pudding
As RadarOnline.com reported, Owens recently told her massive audience she is demanding "proof" Macron was born a woman.
She said on her show: "We're going to demand Brigitte sit down for an exam with an independent doctor. We're coming for her medical records."
Owens' bold claims came after the Macrons were prepared to submit "photographic and scientific" evidence disputing the far-right podcast host's allegations.
The Macrons' lawyer, Tom Clare, said his clients were willing to demonstrate "generically and specifically" that Owens' claims were false.
He also promised "expert testimony that will come out that will be scientific in nature," but did not provide any specifics.
Speaking to reporters, Clara lamented: "It is incredibly upsetting to think that you have to go and subject yourself to put this type of proof forward."