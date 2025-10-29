Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > France

French First Lady Facing Health Crisis: Sex Swap Rumors Cause Deteriorating Health, Daughter Claims

photo of brigitte macron and Tiphaine Auzière
Source: mega

Brigitte Macron's daughter has come to her mother's defense against online cyberbullies.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 29 2025, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

All of the nonstop cyberbullying claiming Brigitte Macron was born male has driven the French first lady crazy, RadarOnline.com can report.

Family members, including her own daughter, say the false claims about her gender have led to a crippling case of anxiety for the foreign leader.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of brigitte macron and Tiphaine Auzière
Source: mega

Tiphaine Auzière said the trolling has affected her mom's mental health.

Macron's daughter appeared in court to testify against eight men and two women, all between the ages of 41 to 60, who face charges of sexist cyber-harassment for making multiple fake and damaging comments about her mother's gender and sexuality.

Tiphaine Auzière testified about the severe mental anguish the rumors have placed on her mom.

"There isn't a single week when she isn’t harassed, not one person in her personal or professional life fails to bring up these allegations," the 41-year-old said.

Auzière, the youngest of Macron's three children, said her mom is now overly sensitive to what she wears, or how she appears, in constant fear that images of her could be "distorted and weaponized" online.

Article continues below advertisement

Family Members Affected

photo of brigitte macron
Source: mega

Macron has said to be second guessing every article of clothing she wears.

Auzière further claimed her mom is "constantly under attack," and now her grandchildren have become aware of the cruel rumors.

"Her grandchildren hear what is being said," Auzière told the court, adding no one knows how to "make it stop."

She added: "It was important to be here today to express the prejudice. I wanted to report what her life has been like since she suffered this hatred.

"She cannot ignore the horrors being said."

Article continues below advertisement

A Taxing Situation

photo of brigitte macron
Source: mega

She has also been spammed over her 24-year age gap with her husband, Emmanuel.

Just this week, pranking hackers electronically changed Macron's gender from female to male on her personal tax records. They also changed her legal name to "Jean-Michel, known as Brigitte Macron."

Conspiracy theories about Macron were initially sparked by a YouTube video, in which two women claimed the mother-of-three was actually born a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux and later transitioned to a woman before marrying Emmanuel.

In reality, Trogneux is actually Macron's brother, whom Auzière testified was "in great shape" when she last saw him a few months ago.

It all comes as Macron is embroiled in another legal battle with conservative podcast host Candace Owens, who promoted the baseless claims on her show and now faces a defamation lawsuit from the French first family.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

You're Fired! Trump Comes for the Heads of All D.C. Construction Board Members as His $300M White House Renovations Spark Fury

Composite photo of Rosie O'Donnell and Chelsea O'Donnell

Rosie O'Donnell's Troubled Daughter Chelsea Sentenced to Prison After Drug Probation Violation — as Comic Begs Fans for 'Prayers' During 'Scary' Time

The Proof is in the Pudding

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

photo of candace owens and brigitte macron
Source: CANDACEOWENS/YOUTUBE/mega

Podcaster Candace Owens has delighted in attacking rumors of Macron's gender.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Owens recently told her massive audience she is demanding "proof" Macron was born a woman.

She said on her show: "We're going to demand Brigitte sit down for an exam with an independent doctor. We're coming for her medical records."

Owens' bold claims came after the Macrons were prepared to submit "photographic and scientific" evidence disputing the far-right podcast host's allegations.

The Macrons' lawyer, Tom Clare, said his clients were willing to demonstrate "generically and specifically" that Owens' claims were false.

He also promised "expert testimony that will come out that will be scientific in nature," but did not provide any specifics.

Speaking to reporters, Clara lamented: "It is incredibly upsetting to think that you have to go and subject yourself to put this type of proof forward."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.