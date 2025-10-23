Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: UFO 'Hurtling Towards Earth' Causes Panic — Researchers Suspect Bizarre Object is 'an Alien Spacecraft Sent to Survey Humanity'

An ominous UFO has breached our solar system and is hurtling toward Earth.

Oct. 23 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

An ominous UFO has breached our solar system and is hurtling toward Earth – and researchers suspect the extraordinary object may be an alien spacecraft sent to survey humanity ahead of an invasion, designated 31/Atlas, the interstellar interloper is believed to be moving at 130,000 miles per hour on a trajectory that will bring it within 170 million miles of Earth on December 19, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

NASA has dismissed the UFO as a comet – but experts note numerous statistically improbable oddities that strongly suggest it may have been dispatched by an alien civilization.

The Suspicious UFO

In astrophysicist Avi Loeb's opinion, 12-mile UFO shows no tail gas, undermining the comet explanation.

As explained by Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb in a Medium post and an accompanying academic paper, the potentially "hostile" object's retrograde orbit around the sun lies within five degrees of Earth's – a course with a naturally occurring likelihood of 0.2 percent.

The UFO is also estimated to be 12 miles long – making it too large to be an interstellar asteroid, in Loeb's opinion – and spectroscopic observations have revealed no sign of gas flowing from its tail as one would expect from a comet.

Sources said 31/Atlas is also due to closely approach Mars, Venus and Jupiter – and Loeb puts the odds of an object naturally traveling on such a tour-like heading at an infinitesimal 0.005 percent.

Suspiciously, experts noted, the UFO entered the outer reaches of our solar system 8,000 years ago – or, as Loeb says, "roughly when human-made technologies became advanced enough to start documenting history on Earth."

The UFO Is An 'Unusual Size'

The astrophysicist explained retrograde-orbiting object tracks within five degrees of Earth's path, a 0.2 percent natural likelihood.

Loeb also says that at the moment when such an object would be expected to adjust course to get a better view of Earth – if the UFO is indeed extraterrestrial – it will be shielded by the sun's luminescence, making it impossible to detect.

Nick Pope, who investigated UFOs for Britain's Ministry of Defense, said: "It's an unusual size, unusual acceleration, unusual course and unusual behavior – those things combined very closely match a sort of mapping or survey mission.

"It is not beyond the realms of science fiction that 31/Atlas could be an alien spaceship of some kind."

UFO Experts Speak Out

Sources said solar-system intruder on a tour-like path past Mars, Venus, and Jupiter carries a 0.005 percent natural probability.

Meanwhile, UFO expert Jeff Rovin told RadarOnline.com: "There's a lot here to suggest this object is not naturally occurring – more than enough for humanity to be open-minded and extra-cautious about it.

"If there's even a small chance it is indeed technological, and perhaps even hostile, we need to find out before it's too late.

"If you think we're alone in the universe, you may be in for a shock."

