Kamala Harris Unleashes Foul-Mouth Attack on Trump Over $300Million White House Ballroom Renovations
Oct. 31 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Kamala Harris has slammed Donald Trump for devoting his time and energy – and hundreds of millions of dollars – on the construction of a White House ballroom in an expletive-filled rant, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Harris, 61, didn't hold back as she ranted about the Trump administration's priorities amid the ongoing government shutdown during an appearance on Jon Stewart's The Weekly Show podcast.
Harris Warns Against Conflating 'Disruption with Destruction'
After Harris highlighted the need for lawmakers to be "creative" and "challenge the system," Stewart asked the former vice president, "After experiencing the frustrations of some of this, in terms of wanting to get things done, how much of a demo project would you take to that process?"
Stewart added: "Do you watch how Trump, forget about what he's doing, the way he's doing it. Is there a part of you that thinks there are lessons to be learned from that?"
Harris fired back: "I believe it's important we not conflate disruption with destruction."
While Harris acknowledged there's always friction when the "status quo" is challenged and "disruption is important," she condemned "destruction for the sake of some grand gesture."
A fired-up Harris added: "I mean, are you f------ kidding me? This guy wants to create a ballroom for his rich friends while completely turning a blind eye to the fact that babies are gonna starve when the SNAP benefits end in just hours from now? Come on.
"So what. I'm not gonna be distracted by, 'Oh, does the guy have a big f------ hammer?' What about those babies?"
Trump's Sparks Ballroom Backlash
Harris wasn't done yet as she noted Trump gave Argentina a $20billion bailout while crucial SNAP funding cost $8billion.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Democrats have seized the shocking demolition of the East Wing to make way for a gilded ballroom as a metaphor for the Trump administration.
While the project was initially estimated to cost around $200million, the renovation estimates have ballooned up to $300million, though the White House insisted Trump's ballroom was being funded by private donors.
Meanwhile, Democrats have accused Trump of being more focused on enriching himself, his family, and billionaire donors than on issues plaguing everyday Americans, like inflation and rising health care costs.
Despite criticism, Trump has insisted the 90,000 square-foot ballroom is necessary and will benefit the American people for decades to come.
Instead of calming tensions, Trump fueled outrage over the project when he fired all six sitting members of The Commission of Fine Arts, a board that oversees architecture in Washington, D.C., as he also prepares to construct a massive triumphal arch.
A White House spokesperson said of the layoffs: "We are preparing to appoint a new slate of members to the commission that are more aligned with President Trump's America First Policies."
While Joe Biden also replaced Commission of Fine Arts members, who had been appointed by Trump during his first term, many raised concerns with the layoffs due to the scale of the projects the president has planned.
Trump previously claimed the ballroom project would not interfere with the existing building, but he razed the East Wing to the ground.