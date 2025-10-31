EXCLUSIVE: Madonna, 67, 'Secretly Engaged' to Toyboy Lover Akeem Morris Despite Their 37-Year Age Gap — 'She Has No Time Left to Waste'
Oct. 31 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Madonna is secretly engaged to her 29-year-old boyfriend, soccer player Akeem Morris, after a whirlwind romance, as insiders tell RadarOnline.com this has left the Queen of Pop "happier than she's been in decades."
Sources tell us the 67-year-old singer, who has spent more than four decades at the top of the music business, quietly accepted a proposal from Morris, whose career with the NY Renegades FC has earned him attention both on and off the field.
Madonna's Connection to Akeem Morris Revealed
The pair, who met during a 2022 Paper Magazine shoot, began dating shortly after Madonna's split from boxer Joshua Popper last year. They went public last summer, and speculation about an engagement first began in January when Madonna posted photos flashing a diamond ring during a New Year's trip to Tokyo.
A source close to the Like a Virgin hitmaker claimed: "Madonna keeps saying she doesn't want to waste another minute. She's done everything there is to do, but now she's craving something genuine. Akeem gives her that sense of calm and connection – he makes her laugh, pushes her in all the right ways, and treats her better than anyone before."
The couple recently celebrated Madonna's 67th birthday in Tuscany with her six children – Lourdes, 28, Rocco, 25, David, 19, Mercy, 19, and 13-year-old twins Stella and Estere – at Sting and Trudie Styler's lavish villa. Described by friends as "joyous and intimate," the party marked what those close to the star see as the next chapter in her life.
A family friend said: "You could see from the way they looked at each other that this is the real thing. She's completely besotted, and her children absolutely love him."
New Romance 'Feels Different' After Madonna's Rocky Love Life
Morris, described by those who know him as "steady, loyal and quietly ambitious," has become a fixture in Madonna's family's day-to-day life. He recently helped organize a soccer party for the singer's twins, where he was seen coaching a group of their friends.
Another insider said: "He's brought a real sense of calm and positivity into Madonna's life. He's mature, respectful, and she says he's shown her more genuine strength and stability than anyone she's been with – even her ex-husbands."
Madonna was previously married to Sean Penn between 1985 and 1989 and to British film director Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008. Since her divorce from Ritchie, she's dated a series of younger partners – including dancers Brahim Zaibat, Timor Steffens, and Ahlamalik Williams – but friends say Morris feels "different."
A longtime associate claimed: "The others were enjoyable flings, but Akeem's the first who truly looks past the celebrity. He's confident in himself and never overwhelmed by who she is – and that's something she really values."
Though no wedding date has been confirmed, plans for a ceremony are already said to be in motion. According to an insider, Madonna is considering venues in Italy, Portugal, or her East Hampton estate.
The source claimed: "She's not after a big show – she just wants a meaningful celebration surrounded by the people she loves most."
Still, the pop icon, whose estimated fortune tops $850million, is ensuring her legal affairs are in order before walking down the aisle.
Is a Prenup in the Couple's Future?
EXCLUSIVE: Ellen's Marriage Crisis! DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Plots Secret Showbiz Return Years After Comic's Show Was Axed Over 'Toxic Bullying' Scandal
One insider added: "Naturally, she's getting a prenup in place. Akeem has no issue with it – he's already agreed to all kinds of privacy terms since they started dating, so there's absolutely no conflict about it."
Friends close to the couple say the relationship has been transformative for the singer.
A pal revealed: "Madonna says she starts every day with a smile now. She calls Akeem her calm, her balance – and the person she sees her future with."
Word among Madonna's inner circle is the pair could marry before the end of the year. The insider said, "Akeem's just waiting for her to give the word – he already calls her his 'wifey' like it's a done deal."