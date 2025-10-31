EXCLUSIVE: Madonna, 67, 'Secretly Engaged' to Toyboy Lover Akeem Morris Despite Their 37-Year Age Gap — 'She Has No Time Left to Waste'

The pair, who met during a 2022 Paper Magazine shoot, began dating shortly after Madonna's split from boxer Joshua Popper last year. They went public last summer, and speculation about an engagement first began in January when Madonna posted photos flashing a diamond ring during a New Year's trip to Tokyo.

A source close to the Like a Virgin hitmaker claimed: "Madonna keeps saying she doesn't want to waste another minute. She's done everything there is to do, but now she's craving something genuine. Akeem gives her that sense of calm and connection – he makes her laugh, pushes her in all the right ways, and treats her better than anyone before."

The couple recently celebrated Madonna's 67th birthday in Tuscany with her six children – Lourdes, 28, Rocco, 25, David, 19, Mercy, 19, and 13-year-old twins Stella and Estere – at Sting and Trudie Styler's lavish villa. Described by friends as "joyous and intimate," the party marked what those close to the star see as the next chapter in her life.

A family friend said: "You could see from the way they looked at each other that this is the real thing. She's completely besotted, and her children absolutely love him."