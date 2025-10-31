Trump Takes Credit for Nobel Prize Awarded for Research in Physics... After 'Narcissistic' Prez Lost Out on Top Honor

President Trump is reportedly still seething over being denied the famed Nobel Peace Prize earlier this month, when he was snubbed in favour of Venezuelan politician and activist Maria Corina Machado for her fearless fight against dictatorship in her country.

Trump championed his own credentials after claiming last month to have extinguished seven conflicts around the world, with the Gaza war making eight, having agreed a peace deal between Israel and Hamas.

The president has long dreamed of pocketing the prize, and previously warned it would be a "big insult" if he did not win.

But despite his efforts, the Nobel Committee opted for Machado and paid tribute to her "struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."

That wasn't good enough for some Trump staffers.

White House communications director Steven Cheung wrote on X: "President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives.

"He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will.

"The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace."