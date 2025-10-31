Trump Takes Credit for Nobel Prize Awarded for Research in Physics... After 'Narcissistic' Prez Lost Out on Top Honor
Oct. 31 2025, Published 11:49 a.m. ET
President Trump has changed his Nobel Prize tactics from simply wanting one to reportedly just taking credit for one, RadarOnline.com can report.
The president has been desperate to win one of the coveted awards after being denied the Nobel Peace Prize earlier this month.
Navigating the Quantum Realm
Trump has seemingly taken credit for winning the Nobel Prize in Physics, which was actually awarded this month to three U.S.-based scientists and professors.
On Oct. 7, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced it awarded this year’s prize to John Clarke, Michel Devoret, and John Martinis for the "discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit."
Their work, begun in the 1980s, would lay the foundation for superconducting quantum computing.
Trump's 'First' Nobel
But it seems they couldn't have done it alone.
On Thursday, Trump took to his Truth Social platform, where he shared a reported statement from Energy Secretary Chris Wright that appeared to credit the president for the prize.
In his message, Trump quoted Wright as saying: "A former Lawrence Berkeley National Lab scientist (likely referring to Clarke) won the Nobel Prize in physics for work in Quantum physics. Quantum computing, along with AI and Fusion, are the three signature Trump science efforts.
"Trump 47 racks up his first Nobel Prize!!”
Turning on Trump
What Trump really racked up was online criticism, as people trolled the president on X.com
One person asked: "Wouldn't that be the scientist's achievement & award? I don't see where who's president even comes into the conversation, let alone being an award recipient!"
"Soooo needy for the elusive Nobel! Obama has one," one person blasted, as another piled on: "Can they please just give him the stupid thing so he can shut the f--- up about it. I'm so sick of hearing about it, I can't take it anymore."
While a fourth person railed: "Donald Trump has been a lying conman his entire life. Of course he is taking credit for someone else's work."
Giving Peace a Chance
President Trump is reportedly still seething over being denied the famed Nobel Peace Prize earlier this month, when he was snubbed in favour of Venezuelan politician and activist Maria Corina Machado for her fearless fight against dictatorship in her country.
Trump championed his own credentials after claiming last month to have extinguished seven conflicts around the world, with the Gaza war making eight, having agreed a peace deal between Israel and Hamas.
The president has long dreamed of pocketing the prize, and previously warned it would be a "big insult" if he did not win.
But despite his efforts, the Nobel Committee opted for Machado and paid tribute to her "struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."
That wasn't good enough for some Trump staffers.
White House communications director Steven Cheung wrote on X: "President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives.
"He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will.
"The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace."