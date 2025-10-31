Kid Rock's 'Dehumanizing' Special Olympics Joke Met With Fierce Backlash Despite Leaving Fox News' Pal Laugh Out Loud
Oct. 31 2025, Published 11:06 a.m. ET
Kid Rock has been receiving a massive amount of backlash after using a slur while describing his Halloween costume, RadarOnline.com can report.
The singer shared a laugh with Fox News host Jesse Watters after using the "R-word" on national television, and activists are outraged.
Kid Rock's Halloween Havoc
During an appearance on Jesse Waters Primetime, the Bawitdaba singer put on a medical face mask and said he was going to be trick-or-treating as a "r-----."
Waters broke out in laughter, telling Rock: "I guess you can be anything for Halloween."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9H0z3oboLao&t
But the joke was lost on organaizations like the Special Olympics – the world’s largest sporting group for people with intellectual disabilities.
Loretta Claiborne, chief inspiration officer for the Special Olympics sent an open letter to Rock, 54, blasting his poor choice of words.
An Open Letter to Kid Rock
Claiborne wrote: "I watched with deep concern your recent appearance on Fox News with Jesse Watters, where you mentioned you were going to be a 'r-----' for Halloween. The R-Word deeply demeans and harms people with intellectual disabilities. I'm writing to you personally with an urgent request: please acknowledge the hurt caused and use this moment to stand with us in rejecting that word and the prejudice it represents.
"You have a powerful voice and a massive platform, and the world is watching. As an artist and cultural figure who influences millions, you can shape conversations and attitudes across this country. People with intellectual disabilities, one of the largest groups of people with disabilities in the world, have suffered generations of discrimination and humiliation.
"In the 21st century, we’re still continuing to fight for the simplest form of justice: the recognition of our full humanity, a recognition you undermine when you use the word r-----.
"Language plays a crucial role in that fight. Words like 'r-------' and 'r-----' have a long, painful history of being used to belittle and dehumanize. When anyone, especially someone in the public eye uses them, it reopens wounds that so many of us have worked so hard to heal."
Rock has yet to respond publicly to the letter.
Rock's Previous Controversy
Kid Rock sparked more controversy after an appearance on Watters' program for blaming America's declining birth rate on "ugly" and "deranged" Trump-hating liberal women.
Watters at first asked: "When you play your concerts, do you ever see anybody with blue hair, armpit hair– female armpit hair? Some of these people we're looking at, Kid, I don't know?"
The hitmaker, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, issued his shocking response, suggesting the alleged lack of sex appeal of the protesters was contributing to the declining birth rate.
Rock Strikes Out
Rock responded: "I was just watching your clips, and you know, we have this low birth rate in America, and it all made sense.
"It just hit me right now because who's gonna sleep with these ugly a--, broke, crazy, deranged, TDS (Trump derangement syndrome) liberal women?"