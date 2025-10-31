Kid Rock's 'Dehumanizing' Special Olympics Joke Met With Fierce Backlash Despite Leaving Fox News' Pal Laugh Out Loud

Claiborne wrote: "I watched with deep concern your recent appearance on Fox News with Jesse Watters, where you mentioned you were going to be a 'r-----' for Halloween. The R-Word deeply demeans and harms people with intellectual disabilities. I'm writing to you personally with an urgent request: please acknowledge the hurt caused and use this moment to stand with us in rejecting that word and the prejudice it represents.

"You have a powerful voice and a massive platform, and the world is watching. As an artist and cultural figure who influences millions, you can shape conversations and attitudes across this country. People with intellectual disabilities, one of the largest groups of people with disabilities in the world, have suffered generations of discrimination and humiliation.

"In the 21st century, we’re still continuing to fight for the simplest form of justice: the recognition of our full humanity, a recognition you undermine when you use the word r-----.

"Language plays a crucial role in that fight. Words like 'r-------' and 'r-----' have a long, painful history of being used to belittle and dehumanize. When anyone, especially someone in the public eye uses them, it reopens wounds that so many of us have worked so hard to heal."

Rock has yet to respond publicly to the letter.