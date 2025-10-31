'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem Declares Immigration Agency Will Spoil Halloween and Be Out in 'Full Force' in Chicago

But Pritzker pointed out a spat of recent conflicts in the Windy City between ICE agents and local residents that have often ended with violent confrontations and tear gas deployed on citizens.

In a letter to Noem, Pritzker requested that all federal enforcement operations be suspended from Friday through Sunday, in areas where Halloween celebrations are taking place.

Pritzker wrote: "Illinois families deserve to spend Halloween weekend without fear. No child should be forced to inhale tear gas or other chemical agents while trick-or-treating in their own neighborhood."

He then singled out several of the recent incidents: "Since federal immigration agents began their aggressive enforcement operations in Illinois, they have created chaos across the Chicagoland area, deploying tear gas and targeting Black and Brown residents, including U.S. citizens and individuals who have not been charged with a crime. These actions have disrupted neighborhoods, traumatized children, and left families living in fear."