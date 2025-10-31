Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Politics

'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem Declares Immigration Agency Will Spoil Halloween and Be Out in 'Full Force' in Chicago

split photo of Kristi Noem and ICE agents
Source: mega

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said ICE agents will be patrolling the streets of Chicago on Halloween.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 31 2025, Published 8:09 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has shot down a request from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker to pause immigration raids and enforcement in the Chicago area until after Halloween, RadarOnline.com can report.

Instead, the politician has promised to deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to the streets, looking for anyone in the city illegally.

Article continues below advertisement

Keeping Kids Safe on the Streets

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of kristi noem
Source: mega

Noem said keeping kids safe is her top priority.

Noem said keeping kids safe is her top priority this spooky season.

"Every day in Chicago, we’re arresting murderers, child pedophiles, those who have perpetuated assault and pornography against children," she said during an appearance on Fox News Thursday.

"We’re going to be out there to make sure that they can be safe, enjoy the holiday, spend some time with their families and their neighbors and their communities, and they don’t have to be the victim of a crime because of these illegal aliens that are in our country victimizing them."

Article continues below advertisement

Illinois Governor Asks for a Pause

halloween
Source: Nils Huenerfuerst/Unsplash

Illinois Mayor JB Pritzker asked for enforcement agents to be given the weekend off.

But Pritzker pointed out a spat of recent conflicts in the Windy City between ICE agents and local residents that have often ended with violent confrontations and tear gas deployed on citizens.

In a letter to Noem, Pritzker requested that all federal enforcement operations be suspended from Friday through Sunday, in areas where Halloween celebrations are taking place.

Pritzker wrote: "Illinois families deserve to spend Halloween weekend without fear. No child should be forced to inhale tear gas or other chemical agents while trick-or-treating in their own neighborhood."

He then singled out several of the recent incidents: "Since federal immigration agents began their aggressive enforcement operations in Illinois, they have created chaos across the Chicagoland area, deploying tear gas and targeting Black and Brown residents, including U.S. citizens and individuals who have not been charged with a crime. These actions have disrupted neighborhoods, traumatized children, and left families living in fear."

Article continues below advertisement

Super Bowl Super Presence

ice protest
Source: mega

Previous immigration protests have ended with violence.

Government agents have previously indicated major holidays and events would not deter their mission. Earlier this month, Homeland Security officials previewed plan to be out in full force at the Super Bowl, scheduled for Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, in February.

DHS advisor Corey Lewandowski confirmed: "There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally.

"Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find and deport you. That is a very real situation."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Ace Frehley

What Did Ace Frehley Die From?: Inside the KISS Legend's Tragic Final Days Before His Death From Brutal Fall at 74

Sean 'Diddy' Combs'

Diddy's Prison Upgrade: Disgraced Sex Beast Leaves Brooklyn 'Hell Hole' and Checks Into Cushy New Jersey Prison After Nearly Being 'Killed' By Inmate

ICE Agents Ready to 'Enforce the Law'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

photo of bad bunny
Source: mega

Bad Bunny is headlining the Super Bowl halftime show.

The big game crackdown was announced after Latin music superstar Bad Bunny was named the coveted Halftime Show performer, with critics erupting after the Puerto Rican artist, 31, took the gig.

Conservative podcaster Benny Johnson called Bad Bunny a "massive Trump hater" and "anti-ICE activist," and criticized him for not singing in English.

For his part, Lewandowski promised an appropriate police presence at the game.

He said: "I don't care if it's a concert for Johnny Smith or Bad Bunny or anybody else. We're going to do enforcement everywhere.

"We are going to make Americans safe. That is a directive from the president. If you're in this country illegally, do yourself a favor: go home."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.