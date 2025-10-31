'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem Declares Immigration Agency Will Spoil Halloween and Be Out in 'Full Force' in Chicago
Oct. 31 2025, Published 8:09 a.m. ET
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has shot down a request from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker to pause immigration raids and enforcement in the Chicago area until after Halloween, RadarOnline.com can report.
Instead, the politician has promised to deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to the streets, looking for anyone in the city illegally.
Keeping Kids Safe on the Streets
Noem said keeping kids safe is her top priority this spooky season.
"Every day in Chicago, we’re arresting murderers, child pedophiles, those who have perpetuated assault and pornography against children," she said during an appearance on Fox News Thursday.
"We’re going to be out there to make sure that they can be safe, enjoy the holiday, spend some time with their families and their neighbors and their communities, and they don’t have to be the victim of a crime because of these illegal aliens that are in our country victimizing them."
Illinois Governor Asks for a Pause
But Pritzker pointed out a spat of recent conflicts in the Windy City between ICE agents and local residents that have often ended with violent confrontations and tear gas deployed on citizens.
In a letter to Noem, Pritzker requested that all federal enforcement operations be suspended from Friday through Sunday, in areas where Halloween celebrations are taking place.
Pritzker wrote: "Illinois families deserve to spend Halloween weekend without fear. No child should be forced to inhale tear gas or other chemical agents while trick-or-treating in their own neighborhood."
He then singled out several of the recent incidents: "Since federal immigration agents began their aggressive enforcement operations in Illinois, they have created chaos across the Chicagoland area, deploying tear gas and targeting Black and Brown residents, including U.S. citizens and individuals who have not been charged with a crime. These actions have disrupted neighborhoods, traumatized children, and left families living in fear."
Super Bowl Super Presence
Government agents have previously indicated major holidays and events would not deter their mission. Earlier this month, Homeland Security officials previewed plan to be out in full force at the Super Bowl, scheduled for Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, in February.
DHS advisor Corey Lewandowski confirmed: "There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally.
"Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find and deport you. That is a very real situation."
ICE Agents Ready to 'Enforce the Law'
The big game crackdown was announced after Latin music superstar Bad Bunny was named the coveted Halftime Show performer, with critics erupting after the Puerto Rican artist, 31, took the gig.
Conservative podcaster Benny Johnson called Bad Bunny a "massive Trump hater" and "anti-ICE activist," and criticized him for not singing in English.
For his part, Lewandowski promised an appropriate police presence at the game.
He said: "I don't care if it's a concert for Johnny Smith or Bad Bunny or anybody else. We're going to do enforcement everywhere.
"We are going to make Americans safe. That is a directive from the president. If you're in this country illegally, do yourself a favor: go home."