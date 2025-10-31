EXCLUSIVE: Ellen's Marriage Crisis! DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Plots Secret Showbiz Return Years After Comic's Show Was Axed Over 'Toxic Bullying' Scandal

After being Ellen DeGeneres' housewife since quitting acting seven years ago, Portia de Rossi is tempted to return to TV, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as bigwigs behind HBO's hot-button The White Lotus named her their dream cast member for season 4.

Pals said the 52-year-old beauty, who previously starred on Ally McBeal and Arrested Development, is tired of hiding out in the English countryside as a homemaker and is keen to revive her career, but they predict it will cause all kinds of trouble with DeGeneres, 67, if she takes the gig.

DeGeneres doesn't want to stay in a remote resort with other actors while de Rossi works, sources claimed.