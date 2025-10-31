EXCLUSIVE: Madeleine McCann Suspect Released After Serving Seven Years in Jail for Rape Charges – but U.K. Investigators Are Now Scrambling to Bring Him to Justice

The prime suspect in the 2007 disappearance of 3-year-old Madeleine McCann from a Portuguese resort has been released from a German prison where he was serving time for an unrelated crime, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But now British authorities are considering extraditing him to the U.K. to stand trial in McCann's case.

Christian Brückner, 48, who served a seven-year sentence for the rape of a 72-year-old American woman in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in 2005, was recently released from a penitentiary near Hanover, Germany.