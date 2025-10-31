Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > George Clooney
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney Stepping Away From Hollywood! Actor, 64, Admits He's 'Winding Down' to Focus on His Family

Photo of George Clooney
Source: MEGA

George Clooney's career may soon see the curtains close on it.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 31 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

While he's getting raves for his new film, Jay Kelly, about an out-of-touch Hollywood star who realizes he's missing out on life, George Clooney isn't chasing stardom any longer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Clooney Wants to Focus on His Children

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of George Clooney
Source: MEGA

Clooney said he's slowing down his career to spend more time with their twins.

Article continues below advertisement

"I am not in that mass rush to succeed anymore," the 64-year-old admitted in a recent TV interview. Instead, the writer/director/producer said he'd prefer to take things easy and spend time with Alexander and Ella, the 8-year-old twins he shares with his wife of 11 years, Amal Clooney.

"I've had my career in many ways, and you know, things were winding down in a way, so I get to be home with my kids a lot and it's fun," Clooney explained. "I'm still young enough that I can run around with them."

Article continues below advertisement

Clooney 'Doesn't Need to Prove Anything'

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Amal Clooney, George Clooney
Source: MEGA

Clooney reflected on valuing family time after lessons from his film 'Jay Kelly.'

Article continues below advertisement

The one lesson he took away from his movie alter-ego is that such moments are precious.

"Almost every industry has these conversations, which is, 'I wish I hadn't missed this thing that my kids were doing when I was working,'" he reflected. "It is coming to terms with the sacrifices you make to succeed in any business."

According to a previous source close to the actor, Clooney's words reflect more than just a temporary break.

"George has reached a stage where he doesn't feel the need to prove anything," the source claimed. "He's not chasing scripts, he's not lobbying for awards – he's done all that. These days, he's happiest at home with Amal and the twins. Work just isn't his focus anymore."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Jimmy Kimmel faces pressure from Hollywood friends to run for president after his show suspension scandal.

EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Kimmel for President? Hollywood Pals Pushing Late-night Host to Run for Office After Show Suspension Scandal

Photo of Prince

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Estate Targeted in $156Million ‘Love Child’ Hoax — Fraudsters Forged Birth Certificates and Acknowledgment of Parentage Docs to Steal Massive Fortune

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

However, another friend claimed: "He's not officially retiring, but he's also not putting in the effort to stay in the game.

"He's turned down several major offers this year simply because he couldn't be bothered with the schedule... He'd rather be in Lake Como than on a film set."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.