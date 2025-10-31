EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney Stepping Away From Hollywood! Actor, 64, Admits He's 'Winding Down' to Focus on His Family
While he's getting raves for his new film, Jay Kelly, about an out-of-touch Hollywood star who realizes he's missing out on life, George Clooney isn't chasing stardom any longer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Clooney Wants to Focus on His Children
"I am not in that mass rush to succeed anymore," the 64-year-old admitted in a recent TV interview. Instead, the writer/director/producer said he'd prefer to take things easy and spend time with Alexander and Ella, the 8-year-old twins he shares with his wife of 11 years, Amal Clooney.
"I've had my career in many ways, and you know, things were winding down in a way, so I get to be home with my kids a lot and it's fun," Clooney explained. "I'm still young enough that I can run around with them."
Clooney 'Doesn't Need to Prove Anything'
The one lesson he took away from his movie alter-ego is that such moments are precious.
"Almost every industry has these conversations, which is, 'I wish I hadn't missed this thing that my kids were doing when I was working,'" he reflected. "It is coming to terms with the sacrifices you make to succeed in any business."
According to a previous source close to the actor, Clooney's words reflect more than just a temporary break.
"George has reached a stage where he doesn't feel the need to prove anything," the source claimed. "He's not chasing scripts, he's not lobbying for awards – he's done all that. These days, he's happiest at home with Amal and the twins. Work just isn't his focus anymore."
However, another friend claimed: "He's not officially retiring, but he's also not putting in the effort to stay in the game.
"He's turned down several major offers this year simply because he couldn't be bothered with the schedule... He'd rather be in Lake Como than on a film set."