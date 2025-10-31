EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney Stepping Away From Hollywood! Actor, 64, Admits He's 'Winding Down' to Focus on His Family

The one lesson he took away from his movie alter-ego is that such moments are precious.

"Almost every industry has these conversations, which is, 'I wish I hadn't missed this thing that my kids were doing when I was working,'" he reflected. "It is coming to terms with the sacrifices you make to succeed in any business."

According to a previous source close to the actor, Clooney's words reflect more than just a temporary break.

"George has reached a stage where he doesn't feel the need to prove anything," the source claimed. "He's not chasing scripts, he's not lobbying for awards – he's done all that. These days, he's happiest at home with Amal and the twins. Work just isn't his focus anymore."