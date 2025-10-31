EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Kimmel for President? Hollywood Pals Pushing Late-night Host to Run for Office After Show Suspension Scandal
Oct. 31 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Late-night Jimmy Kimmel's pals aren't just laughing at his jokes – they want him running the country, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders told Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, elites are nudging the 57-year-old gabber to trade in his monologues for Oval Office speeches, planting the seed that he should run in 2028.
Hollywood's President Pick?
"Hollywood actually thinks they get to pick the next president," one insider said. "These people spend more time at Nobu than at Walmart, but suddenly they're political geniuses?"
The political push follows Kimmel's temporary suspension from the air – which sources said turned him into a martyr for lefties who are still bruised after George Clooney's Kamala Harris disaster.
Now, Hollywood is said to be shopping Kimmel like he's the star in a pilot episode of a new series.
Kimmel In The White House?
EXCLUSIVE: Prince Estate Targeted in $156Million ‘Love Child’ Hoax — Fraudsters Forged Birth Certificates and Acknowledgment of Parentage Docs to Steal Massive Fortune
"They're pitching him as smart, funny, fearless," said another source. "But it's a tiny bubble casting this role, not thinking about real voters."
The crazy part is that Kimmel seems to be listening.
"He's starting to believe maybe they're right," said another insider.
"But to real Americans, Jimmy Kimmel in the White House sounds more like a late-night punchline than a serious plan."