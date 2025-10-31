EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Kimmel for President? Hollywood Pals Pushing Late-night Host to Run for Office After Show Suspension Scandal

"Hollywood actually thinks they get to pick the next president," one insider said. "These people spend more time at Nobu than at Walmart, but suddenly they're political geniuses?"

The political push follows Kimmel's temporary suspension from the air – which sources said turned him into a martyr for lefties who are still bruised after George Clooney's Kamala Harris disaster.

Now, Hollywood is said to be shopping Kimmel like he's the star in a pilot episode of a new series.