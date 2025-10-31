EXCLUSIVE: Prince Estate Targeted in $156Million ‘Love Child’ Hoax — Fraudsters Forged Birth Certificates and Acknowledgment of Parentage Docs to Steal Massive Fortune

Sinister scammers are making a play for late music legend Prince's $156million estate, and tried to con RadarOnline.com into backing their wild story – but our reporters saw through the scheme and have reported it to law enforcement.

The ruse centers on a bogus claim that the Purple Rain rocker, born Prince Rogers Nelson, fathered an illegitimate daughter named Alli Cazaam Nelson on October 31, 2009 – about seven years before his 2016 fentanyl overdose death at 57 at his Paisley Park mansion in Minnesota.

A RadarOnline.com search has revealed that no one with that name was born on that date. According to an email sent to RadarOnline.com on September 21, the girl, who would now be 15, shunned the probate "circus" immediately following Prince's death because her attorneys felt a 7-year-old couldn't handle the drama.