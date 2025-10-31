EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Jessica Parker 'Can't Move On!' TV Icon Pushing for Another 'Sex and the City' Movie – After HBO Pulled the Plug on Spinoff Flop

Fictional Carrie Bradshaw may have packed away her Manolos, but Sarah Jessica Parker isn't ready to retire the role that made her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

HBO Max calls 'And Just Like That' the finale, but Sarah Jessica Parker wants another 'Sex and the City' film.

"She just cannot let it go," revealed an insider.

"She's been meeting with producers about bringing the girls back together one last time."

But studios are skeptical.

"There's franchise fatigue," said another source.

"The last season didn't thrill viewers. And let's be honest, Sarah Jessica doesn't have much else going on. Carrie made her a global star and she's terrified that once Carrie's gone, so is Sarah Jessica."

Despite Parker's alleged push for another try at the franchise, during an appearance on CBS Mornings, Parker said of the show ending: "I think it's out of respect for this really singular professional experience that you have to consider what you want to do, have you done it, and sometimes it's best to gracefully walk away when things feel really right and energetic, versus squeezing and exploiting people's generosity and hospitality."