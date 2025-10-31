Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Sarah Jessica Parker
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Jessica Parker 'Can't Move On!' TV Icon Pushing for Another 'Sex and the City' Movie – After HBO Pulled the Plug on Spinoff Flop

sarah jessica parker sex and the city comeback hbo
Source: MEGA

Sarah Jessica Parker plans a new 'Sex and the City' film after HBO ended its spinoff.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 31 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Fictional Carrie Bradshaw may have packed away her Manolos, but Sarah Jessica Parker isn't ready to retire the role that made her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

SJP Can't Let It Go

Article continues below advertisement
HBO Max calls 'And Just Like That' the finale, but Sarah Jessica Parker wants another 'Sex and the City' film.
Source: MEGA

HBO Max calls 'And Just Like That' the finale, but Sarah Jessica Parker wants another 'Sex and the City' film.

Article continues below advertisement

Radar can reveal the 60-year-old actress is quietly pitching a brand-new Sex and the City movie – even though HBO Max insisted the series And Just Like That ... was the "final chapter."

"She just cannot let it go," revealed an insider.

Article continues below advertisement

SJP Pushing For One More Try

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Ex-financier Howard Rubin, 70, faces allegations of brutal sex crimes and torture in a NYC dungeon.

EXCLUSIVE: Wall Street Monster Dubbed the New Epstein! Ex–Financier Howard Rubin, 70, Accused of Brutal Sex Crimes and Torturing Women in Soundproof NYC Dungeon

lost elvis footage new documentary secret recordings

EXCLUSIVE: Lost Elvis Footage Discovered! Never-Before-Seen Concert Clips and Secret Recordings Will Be Leaked in New Documentary

Article continues below advertisement
Producers said Parker fears losing relevance if she lets go of Carrie Bradshaw.
Source: MEGA

Producers said Parker fears losing relevance if she lets go of Carrie Bradshaw.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

"She's been meeting with producers about bringing the girls back together one last time."

But studios are skeptical.

"There's franchise fatigue," said another source.

"The last season didn't thrill viewers. And let's be honest, Sarah Jessica doesn't have much else going on. Carrie made her a global star and she's terrified that once Carrie's gone, so is Sarah Jessica."

Despite Parker's alleged push for another try at the franchise, during an appearance on CBS Mornings, Parker said of the show ending: "I think it's out of respect for this really singular professional experience that you have to consider what you want to do, have you done it, and sometimes it's best to gracefully walk away when things feel really right and energetic, versus squeezing and exploiting people's generosity and hospitality."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.