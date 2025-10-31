EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Jessica Parker 'Can't Move On!' TV Icon Pushing for Another 'Sex and the City' Movie – After HBO Pulled the Plug on Spinoff Flop
Oct. 31 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Fictional Carrie Bradshaw may have packed away her Manolos, but Sarah Jessica Parker isn't ready to retire the role that made her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
SJP Can't Let It Go
Radar can reveal the 60-year-old actress is quietly pitching a brand-new Sex and the City movie – even though HBO Max insisted the series And Just Like That ... was the "final chapter."
"She just cannot let it go," revealed an insider.
SJP Pushing For One More Try
"She's been meeting with producers about bringing the girls back together one last time."
But studios are skeptical.
"There's franchise fatigue," said another source.
"The last season didn't thrill viewers. And let's be honest, Sarah Jessica doesn't have much else going on. Carrie made her a global star and she's terrified that once Carrie's gone, so is Sarah Jessica."
Despite Parker's alleged push for another try at the franchise, during an appearance on CBS Mornings, Parker said of the show ending: "I think it's out of respect for this really singular professional experience that you have to consider what you want to do, have you done it, and sometimes it's best to gracefully walk away when things feel really right and energetic, versus squeezing and exploiting people's generosity and hospitality."