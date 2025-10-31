Your tip
Jeffrey Epstein
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Wall Street Monster Dubbed the New Epstein! Ex–Financier Howard Rubin, 70, Accused of Brutal Sex Crimes and Torturing Women in Soundproof NYC Dungeon

Ex-financier Howard Rubin, 70, faces allegations of brutal sex crimes and torture in a NYC dungeon.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 31 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Wealthy financier Howard Rubin spent over $1 million to sex traffic multiple women and brutally abused them during sadistic bondage games – and now the retired moneyman and his former personal assistant have found themselves in cuffs, federal officials said.

RadarOnline.com can reveal a recently unsealed 10-count indictment alleges that 70-year-old Rubin – who once managed dough for billionaire George Soros' self-named fund and other well-heeled clients – lured at least 10 women to luxury New York City hotels and a penthouse apartment that had a soundproofed sex dungeon between 2009 and 2019.

The Sick, Twisted Details

Federal prosecutors said Jennifer Powers recruited women online for Howard Rubin's alleged sex ring.

The Brooklyn U.S. Attorney's Office charges the women – many of whom were former Playboy models – were then restrained, beaten and jolted with an electric device during paid sexual encounters with Rubin, who gleefully recounted the alleged abuse in texts to his then-gofer Jennifer Powers, 45.

Authorities said Powers used social media to find most of the beauties and arranged for them to fly to the Big Apple, where Rubin maintained an apartment featuring a red-painted room with a cross and a bed with restraints.

There, the women would be bound, gagged and tormented, and not all of the activities were consensual, the feds claimed.

After Rubin allegedly texted Powers about one incident, the feds claim she responded: "I can only imagine what you did to her on that cross. Did you shock her p**sy??"

Prosecutors said some of the women agreed to a safe word with Rubin, so they could indicate that things were getting too rough, but allege the twisted top sometimes ignored their pleas or used a gag to silence them – and in some cases would continue his actions even after the victims passed out.

Drawing Epstein Comparisons

Authorities compared Rubin's violent sex trafficking case to Jeffrey Epstein's scandal.

The indictment charges Rubin was so violent with one female that her breast implant flipped — and he sent her tens of thousands of dollars to fix it after she complained.

Rubin, who has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail, also had the women sign nondisclosure agreements, authorities said.

The alleged scheme has observers drawing parallels to late financier Jeffrey Epstein – who died by an officially declared suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking – and his jailed employee Ghislaine Maxwell, who's serving a 20-year sentence for supplying her boss with young women and girls.

Facing Other Charges

Rubin and Powers face sex trafficking and bank fraud charges in New York.

Rubin and Powers, expected to enter a not guilty plea, are charged with sex trafficking and transporting women in interstate commerce for sex acts.

Rubin was also charged with bank fraud in connection with alleged misrepresentations made to a bank relating to financing of Powers' mortgage for a home in Texas.

