EXCLUSIVE: Wall Street Monster Dubbed the New Epstein! Ex–Financier Howard Rubin, 70, Accused of Brutal Sex Crimes and Torturing Women in Soundproof NYC Dungeon

The Brooklyn U.S. Attorney's Office charges the women – many of whom were former Playboy models – were then restrained, beaten and jolted with an electric device during paid sexual encounters with Rubin, who gleefully recounted the alleged abuse in texts to his then-gofer Jennifer Powers, 45.

Authorities said Powers used social media to find most of the beauties and arranged for them to fly to the Big Apple, where Rubin maintained an apartment featuring a red-painted room with a cross and a bed with restraints.

There, the women would be bound, gagged and tormented, and not all of the activities were consensual, the feds claimed.

After Rubin allegedly texted Powers about one incident, the feds claim she responded: "I can only imagine what you did to her on that cross. Did you shock her p**sy??"

Prosecutors said some of the women agreed to a safe word with Rubin, so they could indicate that things were getting too rough, but allege the twisted top sometimes ignored their pleas or used a gag to silence them – and in some cases would continue his actions even after the victims passed out.