EXCLUSIVE: Lost Elvis Footage Discovered! Never-Before-Seen Concert Clips and Secret Recordings Will Be Leaked in New Documentary

Gleaned from 59 hours of negatives filmed during Presley's seven-year residency at the International Hotel in Las Vegas, Luhrmann, his team and filmmaker Peter Jackson have restored the forgotten footage – giving the audience a sense of what attending an Elvis concert was really like.

Luhrmann also uses forgotten Elvis interview audio recordings throughout the documentary.

The director seems to have made it his goal to reveal Elvis in a favorable light rather than the "Fat Elvis" caricature he became in later years.