EXCLUSIVE: Lost Elvis Footage Discovered! Never-Before-Seen Concert Clips and Secret Recordings Will Be Leaked in New Documentary
Oct. 31 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Elvis Presley fans are about to get all shook up – lost footage of the King has been found and can be seen in famed director Baz Luhrmann's upcoming music documentary, EPIC: Elvis Presley in Concert, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Footage, Interviews And More To Be Released
Gleaned from 59 hours of negatives filmed during Presley's seven-year residency at the International Hotel in Las Vegas, Luhrmann, his team and filmmaker Peter Jackson have restored the forgotten footage – giving the audience a sense of what attending an Elvis concert was really like.
Luhrmann also uses forgotten Elvis interview audio recordings throughout the documentary.
The director seems to have made it his goal to reveal Elvis in a favorable light rather than the "Fat Elvis" caricature he became in later years.
A Different Side Of Elvis
Said an insider: "[You witness] Elvis' soulfulness, funny improvised banter, full-mouthed makeouts with pretty fans and his rock-solid pipes."
The film is reportedly set to hit theaters in 2026.
Luhrmann said in an interview regarding the upcoming film: "From the first day my editor, Jonathan Redmond, and I encountered this rare and never-before-seen footage of Elvis almost eight years ago, it has been our mission that Elvis should finally fulfill his unrealized dream to tour around the world."