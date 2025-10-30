Trump Begged East Wing Construction Happen at Night to 'Hide it From Public'... as Prez Opted for 'Cheaper and Faster' Destruction of Landmark

Meanwhile, as piles of rubble grow, so too does the backlash against the ballroom. Trump has faced questions and criticism from several opponents who claim he did not go through the proper channels to approve the destruction of the historic landmark.

Earlier this week, the president abruptly fired all six sitting members of a board that oversees architecture in Washington, D.C. The Commission of Fine Arts was comprised of six members, all of whom were appointed during Joe Biden's time in the White House.

A White House spokesman explained: "We are preparing to appoint a new slate of members to the commission that are more aligned with President Trump's America First Policies."

The firings are not unprecedented, as Biden also replaced at least six members of the commission that Trump had named during his first term.