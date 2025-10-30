Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Hoda Kotb
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hoda Kotb’s Career Crisis! Former ‘TODAY’ Co-Host's Wellness Venture Flops... and Now She's Begging NBC for Her Job Back

Hoda Kotb has been facing a career crisis after her wellness venture fails and the former 'TODAY' host pleads with NBC.
Source: MEGA

Hoda Kotb has been facing a career crisis after her wellness venture fails and the former 'TODAY' host pleads with NBC.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 30 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Former Today superstar Hoda Kotb labeled the May launch of her Joy 101 wellness app "the next" chapter of her career – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she may already be eager to close the book on it and come back to TV.

"Downloads are flat, retreats aren't selling, and Hoda realizes she's not connecting to a mass audience the way she used to on Today," said an insider.

Article continues below advertisement

Hoda's Painful App Struggles

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Hoda Kotb's Joy 101 app struggles with low downloads and sluggish retreat sales.
Source: MEGA

Hoda Kotb's Joy 101 app struggles with low downloads and sluggish retreat sales.

Article continues below advertisement

With tepid early reviews, insiders said the veteran newswoman is feeling out of her depth in the self-help pond and fears that the early failures of her app will leave her marked as the new Meghan Markle.

Article continues below advertisement

"Without the massive machine of NBC News behind her, Kotb is learning just how tough business really is," a source exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

"People loved her as the bubbly cheerleader on Today but aren't digging into their pockets to pay for a guru-come-lately."

Article continues below advertisement

Hoda Facing The Tough Business World

Article continues below advertisement
Savannah Guthrie reportedly remains a major obstacle to Kotb's 'Today' comeback.
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie reportedly remains a major obstacle to Kotb's 'Today' comeback.

Article continues below advertisement

A former colleague admits that the 61-year-old longtime TV personality is learning the hard way that entering the business world – without any experience – is a tough proposition.

"She knew what she was doing on Today, but she had an army of folks to support her there," said a source. "Unfortunately, that army works for NBC, not for Hoda."

Sources said she is now desperate to rejoin the Today team, but there's one big obstacle – her longtime rival, Savannah Guthrie.

Article continues below advertisement

Hoda Isn't As 'Popular' Anymore

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Roseanne Barr plans a TV comeback after Jimmy Kimmel's return sparks new offers for the canceled comic.

EXCLUSIVE: Raging Roseanne Barr's Comeback Plan! Canceled Comic Planning TV Return After Jimmy Kimmel Was Given a Second Chance – ‘She's Fielding Offers'

Joe Biden has been facing growing money troubles as his speaking career falters and Hunter's legal debts pile up.

EXCLUSIVE: Broke Biden! Ex-Prez Joe Facing Money Struggles as Public Speaking Career Flops – With Family Debt Mounting Due to Troubled Son Hunter's Legal Fees

Article continues below advertisement
A recent guest spot proved Kotb's TV appeal may be fading with viewers.
Source: MEGA

A recent guest spot proved Kotb's TV appeal may be fading with viewers.

"Hoda's popularity always bothered Savannah and now she's the queen bee," said a top NBC insider.

Also, Kotb's recent guest appearance didn't move the ratings needle.

"She's just not as popular as she used to be," explained the insider. "In TV, once you leave, you're quickly forgotten."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.