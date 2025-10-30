EXCLUSIVE: Hoda Kotb’s Career Crisis! Former ‘TODAY’ Co-Host's Wellness Venture Flops... and Now She's Begging NBC for Her Job Back
Oct. 30 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Former Today superstar Hoda Kotb labeled the May launch of her Joy 101 wellness app "the next" chapter of her career – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she may already be eager to close the book on it and come back to TV.
"Downloads are flat, retreats aren't selling, and Hoda realizes she's not connecting to a mass audience the way she used to on Today," said an insider.
Hoda's Painful App Struggles
With tepid early reviews, insiders said the veteran newswoman is feeling out of her depth in the self-help pond and fears that the early failures of her app will leave her marked as the new Meghan Markle.
"Without the massive machine of NBC News behind her, Kotb is learning just how tough business really is," a source exclusively told RadarOnline.com.
"People loved her as the bubbly cheerleader on Today but aren't digging into their pockets to pay for a guru-come-lately."
Hoda Facing The Tough Business World
A former colleague admits that the 61-year-old longtime TV personality is learning the hard way that entering the business world – without any experience – is a tough proposition.
"She knew what she was doing on Today, but she had an army of folks to support her there," said a source. "Unfortunately, that army works for NBC, not for Hoda."
Sources said she is now desperate to rejoin the Today team, but there's one big obstacle – her longtime rival, Savannah Guthrie.
Hoda Isn't As 'Popular' Anymore
EXCLUSIVE: Raging Roseanne Barr's Comeback Plan! Canceled Comic Planning TV Return After Jimmy Kimmel Was Given a Second Chance – ‘She's Fielding Offers'
"Hoda's popularity always bothered Savannah and now she's the queen bee," said a top NBC insider.
Also, Kotb's recent guest appearance didn't move the ratings needle.
"She's just not as popular as she used to be," explained the insider. "In TV, once you leave, you're quickly forgotten."