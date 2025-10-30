EXCLUSIVE: Raging Roseanne Barr's Comeback Plan! Canceled Comic Planning TV Return After Jimmy Kimmel Was Given a Second Chance – ‘She's Fielding Offers'

Your tip
Exclusive

Roseanne Barr's Comeback Plan! Canceled Comic Planning TV Return After Jimmy Kimmel Was Given a Second Chance – 'She's Fielding Offers'

Roseanne Barr plans a TV comeback after Jimmy Kimmel's return sparks new offers for the canceled comic.
Roseanne Barr plans a TV comeback after Jimmy Kimmel's return sparks new offers for the canceled comic.

Oct. 30 2025

Roseanne Barr is furious that talk show host Jimmy Kimmel made a quick comeback to late-night TV less than a week after his insensitive remarks about the assassination of conservative icon Charlie Kirk – while she's been languishing on the sidelines since 2018 after her own controversial comments, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

However, the former sitcom star, 72, is now being swarmed by Hollywood execs dangling potential new TV projects, tipsters dish.

Roseanne's Comeback Offers

Stephen Colbert's show's cancellation sparks talk of a potential Roseanne Barr comeback.
Stephen Colbert's show's cancellation sparks talk of a potential Roseanne Barr comeback.

"She's fielding offers," an insider shared. "They think Roseanne is the perfect personality for a shifting TV audience. Leftist viewpoints are less in favor, with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert cancelled and other hosts walking on eggshells, thinking they may be next. The time is right for a Roseanne return, and her pals are saying she believes it would be the sweetest revenge."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the contentious comedian was booted from her own ABC sitcom, Roseanne, after being accused of making a racist social media post about Valerie Jarrett, a Black woman, who served as senior advisor to Barack Obama during his presidency.

The show was cancelled and reborn as The Conners – and Roseanne's matriarch character was killed off.

Roseanne's Shocking Fallout

Valerie Jarrett was the target of Barr's 2018 post that reportedly led to her show's cancellation.
Valerie Jarrett was the target of Barr's 2018 post that reportedly led to her show's cancellation.

Two months later, the loudmouth apologized for any hurt she caused with her since-deleted post and said: "It cost me everything."

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and its host were reinstated by ABC in just six days after more than 400 celebrities signed an open letter supporting him.

Barr recently griped: "I got my whole life ruined, no forgiveness, and all of my work stolen and called a racist for time and eternity.

"It's a double standard."

Kimmel's Uncertain Future

Jimmy Kimmel's uncertain future fueled Barr's hopes for a TV return.
Jimmy Kimmel's uncertain future fueled Barr's hopes for a TV return.

But according to sources, Kimmel faces an uncertain future due to his scandal and a shrinking late-night audience.

The insider added: "Now, Roseanne is seeing an opportunity for someone with her brash opinions to reemerge and be accepted."

