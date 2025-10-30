EXCLUSIVE: Raging Roseanne Barr's Comeback Plan! Canceled Comic Planning TV Return After Jimmy Kimmel Was Given a Second Chance – ‘She's Fielding Offers'
Oct. 30 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Roseanne Barr is furious that talk show host Jimmy Kimmel made a quick comeback to late-night TV less than a week after his insensitive remarks about the assassination of conservative icon Charlie Kirk – while she's been languishing on the sidelines since 2018 after her own controversial comments, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
However, the former sitcom star, 72, is now being swarmed by Hollywood execs dangling potential new TV projects, tipsters dish.
Roseanne's Comeback Offers
"She's fielding offers," an insider shared. "They think Roseanne is the perfect personality for a shifting TV audience. Leftist viewpoints are less in favor, with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert cancelled and other hosts walking on eggshells, thinking they may be next. The time is right for a Roseanne return, and her pals are saying she believes it would be the sweetest revenge."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the contentious comedian was booted from her own ABC sitcom, Roseanne, after being accused of making a racist social media post about Valerie Jarrett, a Black woman, who served as senior advisor to Barack Obama during his presidency.
The show was cancelled and reborn as The Conners – and Roseanne's matriarch character was killed off.
Roseanne's Shocking Fallout
Two months later, the loudmouth apologized for any hurt she caused with her since-deleted post and said: "It cost me everything."
Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and its host were reinstated by ABC in just six days after more than 400 celebrities signed an open letter supporting him.
Barr recently griped: "I got my whole life ruined, no forgiveness, and all of my work stolen and called a racist for time and eternity.
"It's a double standard."
Kimmel's Uncertain Future
EXCLUSIVE: Broke Biden! Ex-Prez Joe Facing Money Struggles as Public Speaking Career Flops – With Family Debt Mounting Due to Troubled Son Hunter's Legal Fees
But according to sources, Kimmel faces an uncertain future due to his scandal and a shrinking late-night audience.
The insider added: "Now, Roseanne is seeing an opportunity for someone with her brash opinions to reemerge and be accepted."