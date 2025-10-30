EXCLUSIVE: Raging Roseanne Barr's Comeback Plan! Canceled Comic Planning TV Return After Jimmy Kimmel Was Given a Second Chance – ‘She's Fielding Offers'

"She's fielding offers," an insider shared. "They think Roseanne is the perfect personality for a shifting TV audience. Leftist viewpoints are less in favor, with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert cancelled and other hosts walking on eggshells, thinking they may be next. The time is right for a Roseanne return, and her pals are saying she believes it would be the sweetest revenge."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the contentious comedian was booted from her own ABC sitcom, Roseanne, after being accused of making a racist social media post about Valerie Jarrett, a Black woman, who served as senior advisor to Barack Obama during his presidency.

The show was cancelled and reborn as The Conners – and Roseanne's matriarch character was killed off.