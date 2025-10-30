EXCLUSIVE: Broke Biden! Ex-Prez Joe Facing Money Struggles as Public Speaking Career Flops – With Family Debt Mounting Due to Troubled Son Hunter's Legal Fees
Oct. 30 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Joe Biden is facing a cash crunch that could make him go broke as fellow Democrats and corporate America shun the former commander in chief – and his new career as a public speaker – out of disgust over his aborted second-term campaign, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Some of America's ex-presidents, such as Bill Clinton, are said to have racked up more than $100million in speaking fees after leaving the White House.
Joe Is 'Hard To Sell' Due To Past Engagements
But few groups seem eager to pony up for 82-year-old Biden's rate, which is reportedly as high as $500,000. Sources said price tag is a hard sell when Joe has barely managed more than a blank stare during past engagements.
The Society for Human Resource Management reportedly balked at paying Biden's initial asking fee and allegedly required the aging politician to fly commercial to their summer conference in San Diego, California.
A spokeswoman for Biden's talent agency, CAA, denied the reports, saying the organization's payment offer was "within President Biden's standard range."
Other sources said Joe's use of the derogatory term "colored," while referring to Black people at a conference in Chicago, and his halting past performances may be harming his prospects.
"It's embarrassing," observes one party insider.
Joe Struggling To Support Disgraced Son Hunter
Meanwhile, sources said Joe has looming financial obligations as he's reportedly struggling to support his debt-saddled son Hunter Biden.
Records show Delaware-based Joe is seeing a 20 percent hike in 2025 property taxes on his Rehoboth Beach home and his primary residence in Wilmington is saddled with a $250,000 to $500,000 mortgage that won't be paid off until 2043.
He also has a 10-year, $250,000 loan linked to the Rehoboth Beach property that's due in 2032 and a $15,000 bank loan that matures in 2028.
Joe's Battles After His Presidency
"Joe's arrogance not only cost Democrats the White House," an insider said. "It cost him the chance to cash in on his presidency."
Biden, who is battling aggressive prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, was forced to abandon his reelection bid last year after a disastrous debate against Donald Trump, further fueled doubts about his cognitive health.
His last-minute replacement, then-Vice President Kamala Harris, was steamrolled in the general election by Trump, infuriating many of Joe's former supporters.
Sources said Joe's missteps are also complicating his presidential library fundraising.
"I don't believe a library will ever be built – unless it's a bookmobile from the old days," said Florida lawyer John Morgan, who'd donated $1 million to Joe's doomed campaign.
Another ex-supporter of Joe admitted there was "no way" they would donate to the former prez's library.