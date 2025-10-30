EXCLUSIVE: Broke Biden! Ex-Prez Joe Facing Money Struggles as Public Speaking Career Flops – With Family Debt Mounting Due to Troubled Son Hunter's Legal Fees

But few groups seem eager to pony up for 82-year-old Biden's rate, which is reportedly as high as $500,000. Sources said price tag is a hard sell when Joe has barely managed more than a blank stare during past engagements.

The Society for Human Resource Management reportedly balked at paying Biden's initial asking fee and allegedly required the aging politician to fly commercial to their summer conference in San Diego, California.

A spokeswoman for Biden's talent agency, CAA, denied the reports, saying the organization's payment offer was "within President Biden's standard range."

Other sources said Joe's use of the derogatory term "colored," while referring to Black people at a conference in Chicago, and his halting past performances may be harming his prospects.

"It's embarrassing," observes one party insider.