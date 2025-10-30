EXCLUSIVE: William Shatner, 94, Death Fears Erupt! ‘Star Trek’ Legend Hospitalized After Sudden Collapse as Pals Fear He's 'Pushing Himself Too Hard'

The Captain Kirk actor's agent explained Shatner experienced an issue with his blood sugar while at his home in Los Angeles , and was checked out by medical personnel.

Star Trek 's William Shatner insists he'll live long and prosper following reports he was briefly hospitalized for a health crisis that caused fans to fear the 94-year-old sci-fi icon was heading toward the final frontier at warp speed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

William Shatner assured fans he's fine after a brief blood sugar scare at his Los Angeles home.

The good-natured actor later poked fun at the hubbub on social media by posting an image of himself looking like Mark Twain that included the humorist's oft-quoted line: "Rumors of my demise have been greatly exaggerated."

Shatner further elaborated: "I overindulged. I thank you all for caring but I'm perfectly fine."

Despite the reports, he has claimed he was not hospitalized.

However, the high-flying star – who became the oldest man to ever go into space when he joined a Blue Origin mission at age 90 in October 2021 – has had his share of health woes.

The once-blubbery Boston Legal alum packed on major pounds following a 2008 hip replacement surgery that nearly killed him when he suffered an irregular heartbeat on the operating table.