EXCLUSIVE: William Shatner, 94, Death Fears Erupt! ‘Star Trek’ Legend Hospitalized After Sudden Collapse as Pals Fear He's 'Pushing Himself Too Hard'
Oct. 30 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Star Trek's William Shatner insists he'll live long and prosper following reports he was briefly hospitalized for a health crisis that caused fans to fear the 94-year-old sci-fi icon was heading toward the final frontier at warp speed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Captain Kirk actor's agent explained Shatner experienced an issue with his blood sugar while at his home in Los Angeles, and was checked out by medical personnel.
Addressing Death Rumors
The good-natured actor later poked fun at the hubbub on social media by posting an image of himself looking like Mark Twain that included the humorist's oft-quoted line: "Rumors of my demise have been greatly exaggerated."
Shatner further elaborated: "I overindulged. I thank you all for caring but I'm perfectly fine."
Despite the reports, he has claimed he was not hospitalized.
However, the high-flying star – who became the oldest man to ever go into space when he joined a Blue Origin mission at age 90 in October 2021 – has had his share of health woes.
The once-blubbery Boston Legal alum packed on major pounds following a 2008 hip replacement surgery that nearly killed him when he suffered an irregular heartbeat on the operating table.
William's Cancer Scare
Shatner's rep denied claims the star's galactic-sized gut had him once crushing the scales at 303 pounds – but the 5-foot-8 legend has recently displayed a slimmed-down figure.
Last year, Shatner shared that he was diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma – an advanced and aggressive form of skin cancer.
He revealed doctors gave him just five months to live if his treatment wasn't successful – but credited an immunotherapy regimen for helping him beat the disease.
In 2016, he also experienced a prostate cancer scare when his PSA levels were elevated during a routine screening – but said testosterone supplements were ultimately to blame for the misleading finding.
Pals Fearing His Will 'Crash And Burn'
Despite his challenges, the spotlight-snatching senior remains busier than ever – having shot the upcoming movie Family Tree and other projects.
But an insider shared: "Some people feel Bill should slow down and chill out, but he's got this bucket list to fulfill and doesn't give a damn about what it may be doing to his health.
"But pals fear he's liable to crash and burn."