EXCLUSIVE: ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic’s Pal Ryan Easley, 37, Brutally Mauled During Performance by Wild Cat as His Wife and Daughter Watched in Horror

While the two were performing together inside a large cage, the tiger unexpectedly started to bite and shake Easley, Choctaw County sheriff Terry Park reported.

By the time deputies and paramedics arrived minutes later, Easley was already dead.

"It was just a freak accident that made this tiger attack the handler that has been with this particular tiger since it was a cub," Park added.

According to PETA, Easley acquired tigers from Joe Exotic, aka Joseph Maldonado, for his business.

"Prayers go out to his family," wrote Maldonado in a since-removed post on Instagram.

"Ryan took great care of his animals! He loved every one of those tigers and was an advocate for tigers as well as elephants."