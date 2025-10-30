Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic’s Pal Ryan Easley, 37, Brutally Mauled During Performance by Wild Cat as His Wife and Daughter Watched in Horror

'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's friend Ryan Easley was brutally mauled by a wild cat during a live show.
Source: JOE EXOTIC/FACEBOOK; GROWLER PINES TIGER PRESERVE/FACEBOOK

'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's friend Ryan Easley was brutally mauled by a wild cat during a live show.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 30 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

A wild-animal handler was fatally mauled by one of his tigers while horrified onlookers, including his wife and daughter, watched helplessly, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ryan Easley, 37, an "associate" of imprisoned Tiger King Joe Exotic, owned Growler Pines Tiger Preserve, near Hugo, Oklahoma, which welcomed visitors to view the apex predators and watch demonstrations on how they’re trained.

Details About The Horrifying Incident

Joe Exotic's associate Ryan Easley was killed during a tiger training demonstration at his Oklahoma preserve.
Source: JOE EXOTIC/FACEBOOK; GROWLER PINES TIGER PRESERVE/FACEBOOK

Joe Exotic's associate Ryan Easley was killed during a tiger training demonstration at his Oklahoma preserve.

While the two were performing together inside a large cage, the tiger unexpectedly started to bite and shake Easley, Choctaw County sheriff Terry Park reported.

By the time deputies and paramedics arrived minutes later, Easley was already dead.

"It was just a freak accident that made this tiger attack the handler that has been with this particular tiger since it was a cub," Park added.

According to PETA, Easley acquired tigers from Joe Exotic, aka Joseph Maldonado, for his business.

"Prayers go out to his family," wrote Maldonado in a since-removed post on Instagram.

"Ryan took great care of his animals! He loved every one of those tigers and was an advocate for tigers as well as elephants."

Ryan Understood The Risks Of His Job

Growler Pines Tiger Reserve expressed sorrow over the fatal incident, calling it a reminder of nature's unpredictability.
Source: GOFUNDME

Growler Pines Tiger Reserve expressed sorrow over the fatal incident, calling it a reminder of nature's unpredictability.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Growler Pines Tiger Reserve wrote, "This tragedy is a painful reminder of both the beauty and unpredictability of the natural world. Ryan understood those risks – not out of recklessness but out of love.

"The animals under his care were not just animals to him, but beings he formed a connection with – one rooted in respect, daily care and love."

