EXCLUSIVE: Slim Me Up, Scotty! Once-Beefy William Shatner, 94, Sparks Ozempic Fears By Sporting Slimmed-Down Frame

Once rotund rocket man William Shatner is going to "live long and prosper" after dropping a whopping 90 pounds, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Startling photographs show the former Star Trek captain – who (though his representative denies it) is tipping the scales at a life-threatening 303 pounds – has taken the rumored Ozempic-fueled slim-trim galaxy-ride diet into another dimension.

It comes after the 94-year-old was overheard heaving heavily after a flight to New York in April.

He was helped with airport staff to bring him a wheelchair.