William Shatner
EXCLUSIVE: Slim Me Up, Scotty! Once-Beefy William Shatner, 94, Sparks Ozempic Fears By Sporting Slimmed-Down Frame

William Shatner has sparked fears he's on Ozempic after sporting a slimmed-down frame.

July 7 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Once rotund rocket man William Shatner is going to "live long and prosper" after dropping a whopping 90 pounds, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Startling photographs show the former Star Trek captain – who (though his representative denies it) is tipping the scales at a life-threatening 303 pounds – has taken the rumored Ozempic-fueled slim-trim galaxy-ride diet into another dimension.

It comes after the 94-year-old was overheard heaving heavily after a flight to New York in April.

He was helped with airport staff to bring him a wheelchair.

Slim City

william shatner sparks ozempic rumors slimmed down appearance
Source: MEGA

Las Vegas insiders said William Shatner looked 'so much better' while rolling past fans this spring.

The 5-foot-8in tall Boston Legal alum tragically piled on the pounds after a 2008 hip replacement forced him to be mostly immobile, which further ruined circulation and hampered the operating table.

But he says eating sensibly has brought his weight back down to earth.

"Dinner is just fruit and tea," he recently said.

The acting veteran also credits staying active – and chasing after his grandkids – for helping his transformation.

"I’m doing everything from skating to lawn bowling now," Shatner, who has daughters Melanie, Lisabeth, and Leslie, and son Leonard, said.

william shatner sparks ozempic rumors slimmed down appearance
Source: MEGA

Shatner's grandkids keep him active.

The star traveler also credited not smoking and getting plenty of sleep for helping him stay healthy.

One Las Vegas insider who spotted him on a recent trip to Sin City told us: "He looked so much better this spring."

A medical source added: "Getting rid of belly fat is incredibly hard, but it’s clear he’s finally doing it.

"He’s lucky he didn’t face heart attacks, cancer, adult diabetes, and even stroke before he slimmed down."

