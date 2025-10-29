The Art of the Grift: Bible-Pushing Prez Donald Trump Selling Bizarre MAGA Items, Is He Abusing His Position of Power?

Donald Trump and his adult children have been accused of profiting off his presidency – amid growing concerns he may try to override the constitution and serve a third term – and the Trump Organization's official online retail store isn't helping calm fears, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump, 79, has long been accused of grifting his loyal MAGA base. He's been slammed for hocking Trump-branded Bibles, among other items stamped with his last name.

Despite scrutiny, the Trump Organization appeared to lean into MAGA support and has hundreds of products for sale bearing the president's name.