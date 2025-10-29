The Art of the Grift: Bible-Pushing Prez Donald Trump Selling Bizarre MAGA Items, Is He Abusing His Position of Power?
Oct. 29 2025, Published 6:40 p.m. ET
Donald Trump and his adult children have been accused of profiting off his presidency – amid growing concerns he may try to override the constitution and serve a third term – and the Trump Organization's official online retail store isn't helping calm fears, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump, 79, has long been accused of grifting his loyal MAGA base. He's been slammed for hocking Trump-branded Bibles, among other items stamped with his last name.
Despite scrutiny, the Trump Organization appeared to lean into MAGA support and has hundreds of products for sale bearing the president's name.
Trump Organization Online Store
According to the website, the Trump Organization is "thrilled to offer the very latest in Trump-branded merchandise, apparel, headwear, gifts, and much more" to online shoppers.
Some of the featured collections available to shop include "American Revival," "Trump Social Club," and "Mar-a-Lago."
Others tipped a red baseball cap to Trump's political career with "45-47" and "MAGA."
Another appears to designate which of the hundreds of products available for sale were produced in the U.S. under the "Made in America" collection.
Trump 2028 Gear
Among the pages and pages of Trump gear available for sale on the site, the most eyebrow-raising products stood out in bright red and bold white font declaring "Trump 2028."
A description of the hat read: "The future looks bright! Rewrite the rules with the Trump 2028 high crown hat."
The infamous red baseball cap, suggesting another presidential run, despite the 22nd Amendment prohibiting candidates from serving more than two terms, previously sparked concern when they were spotted on display at the White House.
Social media users slammed Trump when photos of him showing off a shelf of his merch at the White House went viral. Critics branded the stunt – and the president – a national "embarrassment."
One X user wrote: "Trump is the epitome of money can't buy class. This man has been rich his whole life and has no sophistication or tact whatsoever."
Concern increased when conservative mouthpiece Steve Bannon revealed "there's a plan" for a third Trump term and "alternatives" to the 22nd Amendment during a recent video interview.
While Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson dismissed questions about a third term and claimed he has spoken with the president about constitutional restrictions, multiple items plastered with "Trump 2028" for sale on the website suggested Trump wasn't listening.
The "Trump 2028" baseball cap is listed for sale at $50, while a t-shirt cost $36. For those on a budget, a two-pack of "Trump 2028" koozies would cost $18.
Trump's Gold Obsession
Trump's well-known preference for all things gold shines through in the "Golden Age of America" collection, which featured an array of gilded products.
From $18 gold bar playing cards to Trump Gold Roast ground coffee, shot glasses, and gold bar iron-on patches, the Trump Organization offers an array of products paying homage to the president's favorite square on the Periodic table.
While supporters may not be able to dine in Trump's $300million golden ballroom, currently being built where the East Wing once stood, the retail site encouraged shoppers to check out the variety of dining items for sale to "infuse the elegance of Trump in your next event."
As for those who aren't afraid to loosen their purse strings to show support for Trump, there are plenty of high-priced offerings to choose from.
A "GIANT Trump Chocolate Gold Bar" is listed at $86, though it is unclear if a golden ticket to the White House is included.
Two different versions of a silver Trump coin are priced at $165 and $200, while a "45-47 Crystal Tag Medallion" necklace is priced at $425.
Jewelry lovers could also shell out $500 for a paperclip-link style lariat necklace featuring three glittery stars.