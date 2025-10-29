'It's Too Bad': Donald Trump Laments Rule Banning Him From Running for Third Term as Prez Boasts 'Numbers' are 'Highest I've Ever Had'

He told reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday: "I don’t see a path for that," and claims he discussed the issue with Trump and thought he understood.

"He and I have talked about the constrictions of the constitution," he said.

The speaker described how the constitution's 22nd amendment does not allow for a third presidential term, and changing that with a new amendment would be a cumbersome, years-long process of winning over both states and members of Congress.

Johnson dismissed worries about a potential third term as "hair on fire" by the president’s critics. "He has a good time with that, trolling the Democrats," Johnson said.