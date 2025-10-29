'It's Too Bad': Donald Trump Laments Rule Banning Him From Running for Third Term as Prez Boasts 'Numbers' are 'Highest I've Ever Had'
Oct. 29 2025, Published 7:54 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has bemoaned rules preventing him from running for a third term as President, boasting he's more popular than ever.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the business mogul’s comments came a day after House speaker Mike Johnson said it would be impossible for Trump to stay in the White House.
'Best Numbers For Any President'
He told reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday: "I don’t see a path for that," and claims he discussed the issue with Trump and thought he understood.
"He and I have talked about the constrictions of the constitution," he said.
The speaker described how the constitution's 22nd amendment does not allow for a third presidential term, and changing that with a new amendment would be a cumbersome, years-long process of winning over both states and members of Congress.
Johnson dismissed worries about a potential third term as "hair on fire" by the president’s critics. "He has a good time with that, trolling the Democrats," Johnson said.
Ruled Out Of Running
But speaking to reporters on board Air Force One from Japan to South Korea on Wednesday, Trump made his feelings known on the matter.
He said: "It's a very interesting thing. I have the best numbers for any president in many years.
"And I would say that, if you read it, it's pretty clear I'm not allowed to run. It's too bad."
Trump has repeatedly raised the idea of trying to stay in power.
Hats saying "Trump 2028" are passed out as keepsakes to lawmakers and others visiting the White House, and Trump’s 2016 campaign manager, the podcaster Steve Bannon, has revived the idea of a third Trump term.
Trump told reporters on Monday on Air Force One: "I would love to do it."
'I Would Love To Do It'
He went on to say the Republican party had "a great group of people" for the next presidential election in Marco Rubio, the secretary of state who was travelling with him, and J.D. Vance, the vice-president who visited with senators at the Capitol on Tuesday.
Asked about a strategy where he could run as vice-president, which would be allowed, and then work himself into the presidency, he dismissed the idea as "too cute."
"You'd be allowed to do that, but I wouldn't do that," he said.
Trump's admission comes as has raised concerns for his mental health once again after he called a common cognitive test "very hard" while mistaking it for an IQ exam.
The test is intended to help doctors diagnose the early stages of dementia.
Trump bragged about the results of his latest cognitive exam at Walter Reed Medical Center while speaking with reporters on Air Force One on Monday, October 27.
The 79-year-old mistakenly claimed to have taken an "IQ test," then challenged Democratic Reps. Jasmine Crockett, 44, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 36, to do the same.
"They have Jasmine Crockett, a low-IQ person. AOC is low IQ. You give her an IQ test, have her pass, like, the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed," the president said.
"Those are very hard – they're really aptitude tests, I guess, in a certain way, but they're cognitive tests."
Trump appeared to be referring to the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a 10-minute exam designed to identify signs of dementia or Alzheimer’s, with simple questions that can typically be answered by many toddlers.
However, the politician continued: "The first couple questions are easy: a tiger, an elephant, a giraffe, you know. When you get up to about five or six, and then when you get up to 10 and 20 and 25, they couldn't come close to answering any of those questions."