Home > Exclusives > Sydney Sweeney
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Turns on Sydney Sweeney! Tinseltown Bombshell's Fame Plummets Following Massive Blunders Including MAGA-style Hats and American Eagle Jeans Ad

Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney's fame plummets as Hollywood turns on her over controversies and failed campaigns.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 29 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney of TV's Euphoria and big-screen rom-com Anyone but You fame has plummeted from showbiz "It" girl to human piñata following a series of "innocent blunders," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"If there's one thing Hollywood excels at, it's putting someone on a pedestal and then taking them down one shot at a time," shared an insider.

Sydney's Latest Flops

Sydney Sweeney faced backlash from Taylor Swift fans over her rumored romance with Swift's ex-manager, Scooter Braun.
Source: MEGA

The 28-year-old star's tongue-in-cheek "great jeans" campaign for American Eagle was branded controversial and the blond, blue-eyed actress was blasted for promoting eugenics, a theory about genetic superiority. The jeans quickly sold out despite – or perhaps because of – the reaction.

In August 2022, Sweeney sparked backlash for MAGA-style red hats at her mother Lisa's 60th birthday bash that read Make Sixty Great Again.

Now Sweeney's being ripped by Taylor Swift's army of Swifties for dating the singer's reviled former manager, Scooter Braun. In 2019, Braun revealed his family received "numerous death threats" amid his spat with Swift over her master recordings.

Swift seemed to urge her fans to rise up when she called Braun a bully and manipulator.

'Disappointed' In Hollywood's Response

picture of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

The actress wants to move in with Braun by the end of the year or early 2026, say pals.

"Taylor has since bought back the rights of all her original masters, but fans still hate Scooter, and now they hate Sydney with a passion," said the insider. "It's terribly unfair to Sydney. It's all been a series of innocent blunders. The girl can't do anything right in the eyes of Hollywood 'lefties'."

Sweeney reportedly got the cold shoulder from her peers at the recent Emmy Awards and made a beeline for the exit once the show ended, skipping the after-party.

According to the source, she's disappointed with how the Hollywood left has treated her, but she's not interested in waging war with her critics because her fans want to see a lot more of her.

Sydney's Upcoming Projects

Julianne Moore and Kyle MacLachlan join Sweeney in the upcoming drama 'Echo Valley.'
Source: MEGA

Sweeney has several high-profile upcoming projects, including season 3 of the HBO drama series Euphoria, the sports drama Christy and Echo Valley with Julianne Moore and Kyle MacLachlan.

The insider added: "The public has clearly embraced Sydney and wants to see her keep doing what she's doing. As it turns out, she's gotten the last laugh."

