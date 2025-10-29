EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Turns on Sydney Sweeney! Tinseltown Bombshell's Fame Plummets Following Massive Blunders Including MAGA-style Hats and American Eagle Jeans Ad

The 28-year-old star's tongue-in-cheek "great jeans" campaign for American Eagle was branded controversial and the blond, blue-eyed actress was blasted for promoting eugenics, a theory about genetic superiority. The jeans quickly sold out despite – or perhaps because of – the reaction.

In August 2022, Sweeney sparked backlash for MAGA-style red hats at her mother Lisa's 60th birthday bash that read Make Sixty Great Again.

Now Sweeney's being ripped by Taylor Swift's army of Swifties for dating the singer's reviled former manager, Scooter Braun. In 2019, Braun revealed his family received "numerous death threats" amid his spat with Swift over her master recordings.

Swift seemed to urge her fans to rise up when she called Braun a bully and manipulator.