Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Blasted By L.A. Dodgers' Fans for Getting 'Royal Treatment' At World Series As 'Local Legends' Demoted to Make Room for Royal Couple
Oct. 29 2025, Published 7:05 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have sparked fan fury after being handed the best seats in the house at Game 4 of the World Series.
RadarOnline.com can reveal L.A. Dodgers' fanbase vented their fury at the "Royal Treatment" afforded to the pair, while club legend Sandy Koufax and L.A. Lakers icon Magic Johnson were relegated to the second row behind them.
Royalty In The Front Row
On social media, one fan wrote: "Prince Harry and his wife sitting IN FRONT of Sandy Koufax? Un-fn-real. #WorldSeries #Dodgers"
Another added: "Why the hell are they in front of Sandy?", while a third noted: "They need to leave."
"Magic Johnson is royalty," another noted of the NBA legend, who has become a billionaire and part-owner of both the Lakers, Dodgers and Washington Commanders in the years since he retired from his own professional basketball career.
Prior to the game, MLB posted a clip of a smiling Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, greeting fans as they made their way into the stadium, flanked by security on the way to their seats.
Both wore blue Dodgers caps, and the couple were matching with the rest of their outfits too, pairing white shirts with a blue over-layer.
Relegated To Row B
t didn't take long for the pair to be shown on the big screen to the sold-out crowd.
According to one X user, fans inside the stadium "seemed decidedly nonplussed" with the celebrity guests in attendance.
On social media, though, many were pleased to see the famous couple, with one writing that it had given the game "the Royal seal of approval."
"Love seeing global icons reppin' L.A!" another added. "Dodgers uniting the world one hat at a time."
Harry and Meghan weren’t the only celebrities shown by Fox's TV coverage on Tuesday night, with the likes of James Marsden, Austin Butler and Tobey Maguire also in the stands.
Sydney Sweeney was another big name in the stands shown on Fox shortly after she sparked a liberal meltdown with her starring role in the pregame introduction video. She was sat next to Christy Martin, who she plays in her new movie biopic about the boxing great.
Clapping In Caps
Meghan and Harry's trip to Chavez Ravine to watch the Dodgers’ game against the Toronto Blue Jays came hours after they deleted a video that contained a split-second frame of their rarely-seen children facing the camera.
The Instagram Reel was sped up to show Harry carving a jack-o'-lantern from start to finish, even cleaning out the pumpkin's seeds. But in the blink-and-you'll-miss-it frame, Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, were seen playing in the background without their faces strategically covered.
The scene took place in the family's backyard at their posh Montecito, California, mansion, after they returned from picking out Halloween pumpkins at a lot in nearby Santa Barbara.
Approximately two seconds into the video, the kids appeared. Archie was still wearing the same dark short-sleeved shirt that he wore to the pumpkin stand, while his sister was in the identical pink knit pajama-style top and bottoms.
The fair skin of Lilibet's face was visible for a brief glimpse, although she was moving too fast for her "blue, blue eyes" to be clearly seen.
Archie was spotted running across the screen in front of his sister while Harry began carving the eyes of his pumpkin into triangle shapes.