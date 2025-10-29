Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Blasted By L.A. Dodgers' Fans for Getting 'Royal Treatment' At World Series As 'Local Legends' Demoted to Make Room for Royal Couple

On social media, one fan wrote: "Prince Harry and his wife sitting IN FRONT of Sandy Koufax? Un-fn-real. #WorldSeries #Dodgers"

Another added: "Why the hell are they in front of Sandy?", while a third noted: "They need to leave."

"Magic Johnson is royalty," another noted of the NBA legend, who has become a billionaire and part-owner of both the Lakers, Dodgers and Washington Commanders in the years since he retired from his own professional basketball career.

Prior to the game, MLB posted a clip of a smiling Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, greeting fans as they made their way into the stadium, flanked by security on the way to their seats.

Both wore blue Dodgers caps, and the couple were matching with the rest of their outfits too, pairing white shirts with a blue over-layer.