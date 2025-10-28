Meghan Markle Posts and Quickly Deletes First Clear Images of Her Children’s Faces — as Fans Claim Social Media Move Was to Get Attention

The Instagram Reel was sped up to show Harry, 40, carving a jack-o'-lantern from start to finish, even cleaning out the pumpkin's seeds. But in the blink-and-you'll-miss-it frame, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, were seen playing in the background without their faces strategically covered .

Privacy-loving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are so fearful about showing their children's faces to the world that she deleted a video that contained a split-second frame of the kiddos facing the camera, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Daughter Lilibet made an unexpected cameo showing her face in the video of her dad carving a pumpkin.

The scene took place in the family's backyard at their posh Montecito, California, mansion, after they returned from picking out Halloween pumpkins at a lot in nearby Santa Barbara.

Approximately two seconds into the video, the kids appeared. Archie was still wearing the same dark short-sleeved shirt that he wore to the pumpkin stand, while his sister was in the identical pink knit pajama-style top and bottoms.

The fair skin of Lilibet's adorable face was visible for a brief glimpse, although she was moving too fast for her "blue, blue eyes" to be clearly seen.

Archie was spotted running across the screen in front of his sister while Harry began carving the eyes of his pumpkin into triangle shapes.