Dr. Phil Accused of Multi-Million Dollar Cover-up in Bankruptcy Case Over Failed Media Company... as Judge Rules TV Doc Destroyed Crucial Evidence and Text Messages

"Candor to the court is critical," Judge Everett raged in the just-completed hearing, and pointed to court evidence indicating President Trump's pal deleted incriminating text messages, and that he’d try to game the bankruptcy by paying certain favored creditors over others.

The judge then stressed Dr. Phil's "business was as dead as a doornail when the bankruptcy was filed... Mr. McGraw believed he was calling the shots."

However, the 75-year-old's fight is not done, according to a spokesperson for his production banner, Peteski.

"We respectfully disagree with the court's ruling and take issue with its comments concerning Dr. Phil McGraw," the statement read. "Dr. Phil is a leader of the highest integrity whose actions reflect honesty, ethics, and a life-long commitment to helping people... We are reviewing all of our options regarding an appeal, which is likely."