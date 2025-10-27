Your tip
Prince Harry

The Prince's Downfall On Full Display: 'Miserable' Harry Trolled as He's Reduced to 'Pumpkin Carving Influencer' In Wife Meghan Markle's Halloween Videos

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
Source: @meghan/Instagram, MEGA

Prince Harry once reveled in being the Captain General of the Royal Marines.

Oct. 27 2025

As wayward Prince Harry continues to remain adrift five years after leaving the royal family, he's getting trolled over being reduced to a co-star in wife Meghan Markle's social media posts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Some royal watchers marveled over how Harry, 40, once traveled the world on behalf of the crown, attended major state events, and met with world leaders. Now, he's jobless and adrift after the couple's plans of fame and fortune in America went horribly awry.

'Harry Truly Looks Defeated'

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Royal fans worried about how 'miserable' Harry appeared on the family outing.

Harry appeared downcast during a family trip to Lane Farms pumpkin patch in Santa Barbara, Calif., which Markle, 44, featured in an Instagram video on Sunday, October 26.

The prince looked away and downward while barely holding onto his wife's hand. In another shot, he continued to stare at the ground as their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, picked out jack o'lanterns.

The farm stand was next to a gas station along a busy road, with the fuel price sign prominently visible in the video.

"Harry looking out at a US gas station, he has come a long way from the Palace," one user pointed out in a Reddit post, while a second laughed, "Pumpkin patch right by the gas station. Very royal, haha."

"All I feel is misery," a third person observed about the lack of any joy in the Halloween video, while a fourth user worried, "Harry truly looks defeated."

'Does Harry Do Anything?'

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Fans have wondered what Harry does with his days since he's jobless and seemingly aimless.

A separate video showed Harry carving and cleaning out the seeds from inside his pumpkin with his bare hands.

A Reddit user titled a post, "From a Prince of the Realm to Speed Pumpkin Carving Influencer — the Downfall of Henry Charles Albert Mountbatten-Windsor."

One fan pointed out: "The problem isn't so much the pumpkin carving...it's like that is the only thing going on in his life. Polo. Suing for security. Pumpkin carving. What actually is his occupation?" adding about brother Prince William's prestigious global environmental prize competition, "Pumpkin carving isn't exactly Earthshot, Harry."

"This would have been cute 5+ years ago if they had just moved to the States and it was his first American Halloween. But they needed us to know they needed freedom and to live in what turned out to be a blip of meh. Now it's just cringe," another person groaned.

Harry and Markle boldly quit the royal family in 2020, claiming they needed "freedom" while seeking financial success in the U.S.

Harry and Markle Are 'Grifters'?

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry and Markle's big bucks deals in the U.S. have fallen apart with grim prospects for future ventures.

Money-grubbing Harry and Markle initially scored exclusive, big-bucks deals with Netflix and Spotify shortly after arriving in the States. They now have only a first-look deal with the streaming service and were dropped by Spotify in 2023, famously being branded "f------ grifters" by Bill Simmons, the company's head of podcast innovation.

While the former Suits star tried her hand at becoming a domestic diva with her lifestyle series, With Love Meghan, Harry's attempts at producing series about his Invictus charity and his beloved sport of polo fell flat.

"Harry's nostalgic for parts of his old life – the military community, his family, even the rhythm of London," a source revealed about the homesick prince.

"If things were going the way Meghan assured him they would, why would Harry be so desperately trying to finagle a return to the country and family he's relentlessly bashed?" a second insider noted after the prince met with his father, King Charles III, for the first time in 19 months. "Obviously, he's not happy."

Losing Their Royal Titles?

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

The couple wed in a lavish royal wedding on the grounds of Windsor Castle in May 2018.

The couple's decision to leave the royal fold has put their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in jeopardy, since they no longer serve the crown.

While Prince Andrew recently had his Duke of York and HRH titles put in abeyance over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, William is reportedly planning to strip all non-working royals — including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie — of their titles as soon as he ascends to the throne following the death of his cancer-stricken father.

"It should have been done by Charles this week, but William knows he doesn’t have the strength because of his illness. William is understanding of his father’s situation," a friend claimed about the situation. "William won’t be afraid to take the next step."

