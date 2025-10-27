The Prince's Downfall On Full Display: 'Miserable' Harry Trolled as He's Reduced to 'Pumpkin Carving Influencer' In Wife Meghan Markle's Halloween Videos

Harry appeared downcast during a family trip to Lane Farms pumpkin patch in Santa Barbara, Calif., which Markle, 44, featured in an Instagram video on Sunday, October 26.

The prince looked away and downward while barely holding onto his wife's hand. In another shot, he continued to stare at the ground as their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, picked out jack o'lanterns.

The farm stand was next to a gas station along a busy road, with the fuel price sign prominently visible in the video.

"Harry looking out at a US gas station, he has come a long way from the Palace," one user pointed out in a Reddit post, while a second laughed, "Pumpkin patch right by the gas station. Very royal, haha."

"All I feel is misery," a third person observed about the lack of any joy in the Halloween video, while a fourth user worried, "Harry truly looks defeated."