EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney's Fresh Divorce Crisis — How One Thing Amal Can't Stand About A-Lister's Lifestyle Could Finally Spell the End of Their Crumbling Marriage

The Ocean's Eleven star admitted he had "caught up for all his abstinence in one night," joking he'd been "sick all day the next day."

But while the story amused readers, sources close to the couple say Amal was anything but entertained.

A source close to the couple said: "Amal has drawn a firm line. She's told George that his drinking isn't something she's prepared to overlook. She admired the effort he put into staying sober, but hearing him boast about getting 'dumb drunk' really upset her."

The couple, who married in 2014 and share eight-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, have long presented themselves as one of Hollywood's most stable pairs.

Yet sources claim tensions have been brewing for months over George's renewed indulgence in alcohol, which Amal reportedly views as a "slippery slope" back into old habits.

Another source close to the couple said: "George worked hard to give up drinking before, and he often said how much better he felt and how it improved things between them. But Amal's concerned he's treating this slip-up like a joke. She's warned him plainly that if he falls back into those habits, he's risking everything."