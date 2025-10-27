EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney's Fresh Divorce Crisis — How One Thing Amal Can't Stand About A-Lister's Lifestyle Could Finally Spell the End of Their Crumbling Marriage
Oct. 27 2025, Published 7:36 p.m. ET
George Clooney's marriage is under renewed growing strain after the Hollywood star's recent "boozy relapse" left wife Amal Clooney fuming, with friends telling RadarOnline.com she has warned him that his drinking could destroy their relationship.
The 64-year-old actor, who appeared the picture of sophistication beside Amal, 47, at the Tony Awards in June, shocked fans when he later confessed in Esquire magazine he ended the night "like a high school drunk."
Amal Draws a Firm Line
The Ocean's Eleven star admitted he had "caught up for all his abstinence in one night," joking he'd been "sick all day the next day."
But while the story amused readers, sources close to the couple say Amal was anything but entertained.
A source close to the couple said: "Amal has drawn a firm line. She's told George that his drinking isn't something she's prepared to overlook. She admired the effort he put into staying sober, but hearing him boast about getting 'dumb drunk' really upset her."
The couple, who married in 2014 and share eight-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, have long presented themselves as one of Hollywood's most stable pairs.
Yet sources claim tensions have been brewing for months over George's renewed indulgence in alcohol, which Amal reportedly views as a "slippery slope" back into old habits.
Another source close to the couple said: "George worked hard to give up drinking before, and he often said how much better he felt and how it improved things between them. But Amal's concerned he's treating this slip-up like a joke. She's warned him plainly that if he falls back into those habits, he's risking everything."
Cracks in Hollywood's Golden Marriage
George's drinking has long been part of his public persona.
In the early years of his fame, he was open about enjoying what he called "pretty toasty" evenings, and even admitted to showing up on set still drunk while filming One Fine Day in 1996.
But Amal, an internationally respected human rights lawyer, has always favored a quieter life. Friends say their contrast – once charming – has turned into a serious rift.
A family friend said: "Amal doesn't see wild nights out as charming or funny. She's got a serious career, two young children, and a strong sense of order that George doesn't always share. The last thing she wants is for careless behavior to disrupt their family life."
Provence Retreat Meant for Healing
The couple's recent retreat to their $8.3 million home in Provence was meant to mark a new chapter – a focus on family and stability away from Hollywood's glare.
But George's recent antics have reportedly made Amal question whether her husband can fully leave his "party boy" past behind.
A longtime associate said: "George has a great sense of humor, but he sometimes uses it to gloss over things he shouldn't. He insists this was a one-time mistake, but Amal isn't convinced. She's made it clear she won't ignore it if he starts falling back into old patterns."
Tension Behind the Scenes
Friends say the actor, currently preparing for a new film adaptation of Amy Bloom's memoir In Love, has been "sheepish" since the incident.
Yet some close to him believe he still isn't taking it seriously enough.
Another insider said: "George swore that night was a one-off, but the way he's joked about it since has people concerned. Amal's keeping a close eye on things – she cares deeply for him, but she's not about to let their hard-earned stability fall apart over something as preventable as drinking."