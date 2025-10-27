Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton 'Going Full Hippie' With New Wellness Practice That Would Make Her Rival Meghan Markle Proud

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton has been embracing a new wellness practice that even Meghan Markle would admire.

Oct. 27 2025, Published 7:27 p.m. ET

Kate Middleton is "going full hippie" by turning to meditation and mindfulness as part of a new wellness routine that royal insiders say has become her "sanctuary" amid the pressures of public life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 43-year-old Princess of Wales has been learning the art of meditation from acclaimed British artist Chris Levine – the man behind one of the most famous portraits of Queen Elizabeth II, Lightness of Being.

Inspired by an Iconic Portrait

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton embraced meditation and mindfulness as part of her new wellness routine.

Levine, known for his groundbreaking work with light and lasers, revealed the late monarch's meditative pose in the 2004 portrait – eyes closed, serene, and illuminated – was the result of a quiet moment between shots.

That same image, now considered iconic, is said to have inspired the artist to introduce meditation to the Princess as a way of helping her find stillness in a relentless schedule of royal duties.

A palace insider said: "Kate's completely embraced it. She's always looked after her health, but this feels more meaningful – it's something just for her.

"Meditation helps her pause and find calm amid all the chaos. She laughs about 'turning into a hippie,' but it's genuinely transformed how centered she feels."

Finding Calm Amid Royal Pressures

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Kate filled her home with candles, soft music, and peaceful energy.

The Princess, who lives with Prince William, 43, and their three children – Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10 and Prince Louis, 7 – at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, has made meditation part of her daily routine, often practicing early in the morning before her children wake.

Insiders say she has become "deeply committed" to the practice, using it to manage stress and cultivate focus.

Another royal source said: "Kate's world is non-stop – the pressure, the attention, juggling motherhood and duty. "Meditation is the one thing that grounds her. She treasures the quiet moments; it's the only time she can switch off completely and just be herself."

Levine spoke about the portrait that sparked Kate's interest in mindfulness earlier this year, saying: "This shot was actually an out-take. A couple of years later, I was looking through the work, and thought: ‘Wow, that's pretty powerful.' It's the most evocative image of a royal by any artist, and it's become a historic work."

Experts Praise the Princess' New Practice

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

She learned meditation techniques from artist Chris Levine.

Experts say the Princess' new practice could bring significant health benefits. One life coach told us: "Meditation is powerful because it teaches the mind to pause and pay attention to what's happening within. It helps ease anxiety, improve rest, and encourages calmer, more mindful reactions in difficult moments."

And a certified therapist added: "Meditation supports the nervous system and emotional balance while fostering greater awareness, empathy, resilience, and presence in everyday life."

A Calmer Home and a More Grounded Kate

Photo of Prince WIlliam and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Prince William joked that Kate turned Adelaide Cottage into a mini wellness spa.

According to one friend, the Princess' growing interest in mindfulness is also subtly reshaping her household.

"She's really created a sense of calm at home," they said.

"There's soft music, candles, sometimes incense – and the children all know that when mom's meditating, it's peaceful time.

"William jokes that she's turned the cottage into a mini wellness spa, but he can see how much happier and more grounded she is."

The Princess is no stranger to wellness trends – she's long championed physical fitness, healthy eating, and spending time outdoors – but insiders say this shift feels different.

"It's no longer about appearances or trying to better herself," a friend explained.

"This is Kate being present, not putting on a show. It's a gentler, more spiritual version of her – something wellness-obsessed Meghan Markle would certainly admire."

