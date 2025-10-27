EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton 'Going Full Hippie' With New Wellness Practice That Would Make Her Rival Meghan Markle Proud

The 43-year-old Princess of Wales has been learning the art of meditation from acclaimed British artist Chris Levine – the man behind one of the most famous portraits of Queen Elizabeth II , Lightness of Being.

Kate Middleton is "going full hippie" by turning to meditation and mindfulness as part of a new wellness routine that royal insiders say has become her "sanctuary" amid the pressures of public life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kate Middleton embraced meditation and mindfulness as part of her new wellness routine.

Levine, known for his groundbreaking work with light and lasers, revealed the late monarch's meditative pose in the 2004 portrait – eyes closed, serene, and illuminated – was the result of a quiet moment between shots.

That same image, now considered iconic, is said to have inspired the artist to introduce meditation to the Princess as a way of helping her find stillness in a relentless schedule of royal duties.

A palace insider said: "Kate's completely embraced it. She's always looked after her health, but this feels more meaningful – it's something just for her.

"Meditation helps her pause and find calm amid all the chaos. She laughs about 'turning into a hippie,' but it's genuinely transformed how centered she feels."