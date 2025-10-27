EXCLUSIVE: 'An Astonishingly Rude Freeloader' — Top Royal Insiders Give Damning Verdict on Shamed Prince Andrew's Secret Life as a 'Leech' on Taxpayers

The disgraced Prince – who stepped back from royal duties in 2019 following his association with Jeffrey Epstein – has faced mounting pressure to vacate the property after it emerged that he has been paying a "peppercorn rent" for decades. Now, those who worked with him say this behavior fits a long-established pattern of freeloading and entitlement.

One former senior government source, who met Andrew while he was Britain's special trade envoy between 2001 and 2011, said the Prince was "clearly bored and underemployed." They said Andrew pushed the government "to underwrite his travel, on the basis it was promoting UK PLC."

Author Andrew Lownie, who interviewed former officials and diplomats for his book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, said: "He absolutely pushed the government to cover expenses. People rubber-stamped stuff because he was a royal. The Foreign Office didn't feel they could do anything. The problem was, he wasn't properly supervised.

"No one quite knew who was in charge. So he was left to run his own show. He likes to get things for free. It's back to the sense of entitlement – that the taxpayer owes him everything."