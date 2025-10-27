EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West and Bianca Censori 'Planning Huge Range of Copycat Fashion and Beauty Launches' in 'Brand War' With His Ex Kim Kardashian

While details are scarce, sources tell us the project marks only the first stage in a coordinated plan to challenge Kardashian's billion-dollar SKIMS and SKKN empires with what one insider described as a "mirror image" of her business model.

"This goes way beyond fashion," said a source close to the couple.

"Kanye sees this as his revenge play – he's determined to outdo Kim on every front. Bianca's brand is being crafted to mirror hers on purpose. It's designed to compete directly with everything Kim has created."

Kardashian, 44, is furious, believing the pair's efforts are intended not only to compete with her but to humiliate her publicly.