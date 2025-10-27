EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West and Bianca Censori 'Planning Huge Range of Copycat Fashion and Beauty Launches' in 'Brand War' With His Ex Kim Kardashian
Oct. 27 2025, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are plotting an aggressive wave of fashion and beauty launches aimed squarely at rivaling Kim Kardashian's global brands – in what insiders tell RadarOnline.com is a "calculated brand war" designed to hit the reality star where it hurts most.
Censori, 30, who married West, 48, in December 2022 after meeting him while working for his Yeezy label, has unveiled a new website announcing a mystery launch for December 11.
Kanye's 'Revenge' On Kim
While details are scarce, sources tell us the project marks only the first stage in a coordinated plan to challenge Kardashian's billion-dollar SKIMS and SKKN empires with what one insider described as a "mirror image" of her business model.
"This goes way beyond fashion," said a source close to the couple.
"Kanye sees this as his revenge play – he's determined to outdo Kim on every front. Bianca's brand is being crafted to mirror hers on purpose. It's designed to compete directly with everything Kim has created."
Kardashian, 44, is furious, believing the pair's efforts are intended not only to compete with her but to humiliate her publicly.
Kim Is 'Furious' Over Kanye And Bianca's Plans
"Kim is furious," said a source close to her circle.
"She's convinced Kanye is pulling all the strings here. He's been hinting for months that he's planning to 'reclaim his crown' and make Bianca the next superstar. Kim feels like he's taking everything she worked for and weaponizing it against her."
Bianca's stripped-back social media presence, which now features only provocative lingerie photos, has intensified comparisons with Kardashian's early branding for SKIMS.
The resemblance hasn't gone unnoticed – and according to insiders, that's precisely the point.
Kim Feels 'Stuck' In This Cycle With Kanye
"From the visuals to the overall vibe, Bianca's photos are pure SKIMS," said another industry insider.
"That's entirely intentional. Kanye's built his brand on stirring the pot, and this is just his latest move to grab attention and assert control."
While Kardashian is holding emergency strategy meetings with her team, those close to her say the situation has left her drained.
"She feels stuck in a cycle she can't break," said a friend.
"Whenever Kim starts to move on, Kanye finds another way to pull her back into the drama. She says it's draining – she's always on edge, waiting for the next thing he's going to do."
West, who has faced widespread backlash for antisemitic and violent online outbursts that cost him major sponsorships, appears determined to use his wife's rising fame to reclaim cultural influence.
Insiders claim he believes he can "recreate" the magic that transformed Kardashian from reality star to fashion mogul during their marriage.
"Everyone close to them can see exactly what's going on," said one source.
Bianca Aiming For More 'Fame'
"Kanye's been shaping Bianca into a replica of Kim for a while now – he still picks her outfits, tells her how to act, even how to present herself. It's controlling, almost fixated.
He genuinely believes he created Kim's image and now wants to prove he can repeat it with Bianca."
Censori, a former architectural designer from Melbourne, is said to have fully embraced the transformation, viewing it as her ticket to international fame.
"Bianca sees this as her shot at real fame," said our insider. "Earlier this year, she told Kanye it was time to turn her into a star or she was done. Now she's fully committed – even if it means following Kim's blueprint step by step."
Despite the tension, industry observers doubt West's latest gamble will succeed.
"Kim's brand is practically unshakable," said a Hollywood business source.
"Still, she's uneasy. She knows Kanye can be unpredictable – and if anyone's capable of stirring things up, it's him."