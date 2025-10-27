Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Kim Kardashian
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West and Bianca Censori 'Planning Huge Range of Copycat Fashion and Beauty Launches' in 'Brand War' With His Ex Kim Kardashian

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are plotting an aggressive wave of fashion and beauty launches aimed squarely at rivaling Kim Kardashian's big brands.

Oct. 27 2025, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are plotting an aggressive wave of fashion and beauty launches aimed squarely at rivaling Kim Kardashian's global brands – in what insiders tell RadarOnline.com is a "calculated brand war" designed to hit the reality star where it hurts most.

Censori, 30, who married West, 48, in December 2022 after meeting him while working for his Yeezy label, has unveiled a new website announcing a mystery launch for December 11.

Article continues below advertisement

Kanye's 'Revenge' On Kim

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
The project marks only the first stage in a coordinated plan to challenge Kardashian's brands.
Source: MEGA

The project marks only the first stage in a coordinated plan to challenge Kardashian's brands.

Article continues below advertisement

While details are scarce, sources tell us the project marks only the first stage in a coordinated plan to challenge Kardashian's billion-dollar SKIMS and SKKN empires with what one insider described as a "mirror image" of her business model.

"This goes way beyond fashion," said a source close to the couple.

"Kanye sees this as his revenge play – he's determined to outdo Kim on every front. Bianca's brand is being crafted to mirror hers on purpose. It's designed to compete directly with everything Kim has created."

Kardashian, 44, is furious, believing the pair's efforts are intended not only to compete with her but to humiliate her publicly.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Is 'Furious' Over Kanye And Bianca's Plans

Article continues below advertisement
Kardashian is left 'furious' over the couple's plans.
Source: MEGA

Kardashian is left 'furious' over the couple's plans.

Article continues below advertisement

"Kim is furious," said a source close to her circle.

"She's convinced Kanye is pulling all the strings here. He's been hinting for months that he's planning to 'reclaim his crown' and make Bianca the next superstar. Kim feels like he's taking everything she worked for and weaponizing it against her."

Bianca's stripped-back social media presence, which now features only provocative lingerie photos, has intensified comparisons with Kardashian's early branding for SKIMS.

The resemblance hasn't gone unnoticed – and according to insiders, that's precisely the point.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Feels 'Stuck' In This Cycle With Kanye

Article continues below advertisement
Those close to Kardashian say the situation has left her drained.
Source: MEGA

Those close to Kardashian say the situation has left her drained.

Article continues below advertisement

"From the visuals to the overall vibe, Bianca's photos are pure SKIMS," said another industry insider.

"That's entirely intentional. Kanye's built his brand on stirring the pot, and this is just his latest move to grab attention and assert control."

While Kardashian is holding emergency strategy meetings with her team, those close to her say the situation has left her drained.

"She feels stuck in a cycle she can't break," said a friend.

Article continues below advertisement

"Whenever Kim starts to move on, Kanye finds another way to pull her back into the drama. She says it's draining – she's always on edge, waiting for the next thing he's going to do."

West, who has faced widespread backlash for antisemitic and violent online outbursts that cost him major sponsorships, appears determined to use his wife's rising fame to reclaim cultural influence.

Insiders claim he believes he can "recreate" the magic that transformed Kardashian from reality star to fashion mogul during their marriage.

"Everyone close to them can see exactly what's going on," said one source.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Nicole Kidman

EXCLUSIVE: Kinky Nicole Kidman's Movie Revenge Plan — 'She's Determined to Film More Sex Flicks As She Knows It Will Wind Up Her Ex'

Photo of Tom Cruise

EXCLUSIVE: Secret Reasons Serial Dater Tom Cruise STILL Can't Land a New Wife

Article continues below advertisement

Bianca Aiming For More 'Fame'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Kardashian has been open about her struggles with West.
Source: MEGA

Kardashian has been open about her struggles with West.

"Kanye's been shaping Bianca into a replica of Kim for a while now – he still picks her outfits, tells her how to act, even how to present herself. It's controlling, almost fixated.

He genuinely believes he created Kim's image and now wants to prove he can repeat it with Bianca."

Censori, a former architectural designer from Melbourne, is said to have fully embraced the transformation, viewing it as her ticket to international fame.

"Bianca sees this as her shot at real fame," said our insider. "Earlier this year, she told Kanye it was time to turn her into a star or she was done. Now she's fully committed – even if it means following Kim's blueprint step by step."

Despite the tension, industry observers doubt West's latest gamble will succeed.

"Kim's brand is practically unshakable," said a Hollywood business source.

"Still, she's uneasy. She knows Kanye can be unpredictable – and if anyone's capable of stirring things up, it's him."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.