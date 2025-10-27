EXCLUSIVE: Movie Bosses Slammed for Handing Johnny Depp 'Passport Back to Hollywood Role' — Playing One of Cinema's Most Hated Christmas Villains

Johnny Depp's long-anticipated Hollywood comeback has ignited fierce backlash after it was revealed he is in final talks to play Ebenezer Scrooge in a new adaptation of A Christmas Carol – his first major studio role since his bitter court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. The 62-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star, whose reputation was severely damaged during the 2022 defamation trial, is set to lead Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol for Paramount Pictures, RadarOnline.com can reveal

What Will Depp's New Role Be?

Source: MEGA Depp may be making his way back to Hollywood after years away from the industry.

Directed by Pearl filmmaker Ti West and co-starring Andrea Riseborough, the film will reimagine Charles Dickens' classic tale for a darker, gothic audience. It is slated for release in November next year, marking Depp's official return to mainstream cinema after seven years away from a major studio production. But the casting has sparked outrage among campaigners and industry insiders, many of whom accuse Hollywood of "rehabilitating" a figure they believe has yet to reckon with his past. "It's disgraceful," said one industry insider. "This isn't about art or second chances – it's a deliberate attempt to see if audiences are ready to forgive him. Casting Johnny as one of film's most notorious characters is no coincidence. It's Hollywood welcoming him back."

Hollywood Bosses Ripped for Offering Depp Chance at Comeback

Source: MEGA He is in talks to play Ebenezer Scrooge in a new adaptation of 'A Christmas Carol.'

Depp, who has consistently denied allegations of physical and sexual abuse made by Heard, was awarded $10.35million in damages after the pair's highly publicized Virginia trial. Heard received $2million in her countersuit before both parties settled later that year. Despite the verdict largely favoring Depp, the testimony divided audiences worldwide, with many calling his legal victory "a win for celebrity over accountability." A film industry source said: "Choosing Johnny to play Scrooge is incredibly tone-deaf. It's a story about reckoning with one's past, and the parallels are impossible to ignore. For many abuse survivors, it feels like Hollywood is turning something painful into entertainment." Social media erupted after the announcement, with one user posting on X, "It's disgusting that this man still has a career after everything that came out." Another added, "We don't need another Christmas Carol, and we definitely don't need this one."

Source: MEGA Depp's career fell apart after his much-publicized court battle with ex Amber Heard.

Still, others defended the actor, saying his talent should outweigh controversy. "Johnny Depp as Scrooge makes perfect sense," one fan wrote. "He's eccentric, damaged, and magnetic – just like the character." Depp's last major studio film was Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in 2018. He was dropped from the franchise after losing a libel case against The Sun newspaper, which labeled him a "wife beater." Since then, he has appeared only in smaller independent productions, including Minamata and Jeanne du Barry, the latter opening last year's Cannes Film Festival. A source close to the project defended the studio's decision.

Source: MEGA Another adaptation of the story directed by Robert Eggers and starring Willem Dafoe, is also in the works.