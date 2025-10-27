Your tip
Tyler Robinson Trial Chaos: Judge Ridiculed for Allowing Charlie Kirk's Accused Killer to Wear Civilian Clothes In Court, Denies Request to Appear Without Restraints

Photo of Tyler Robinson and Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA, Charlie Kirk/YouTube

Robinson scored a legal win about how what he gets to wear in pre-trial court appearances.

Oct. 27 2025, Updated 6:48 p.m. ET

Charlie Kirk's accused killer, Tyler Robinson, scored a major court victory when it comes to how he can present himself at trial, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Robinson, 22, has only made one court appearance on camera so far after the alleged assassination of Kirk on September 10.

The former trade school student was shown remotely from jail in a bulletproof vest with no shirt underneath.

Right to Civilian Clothing

Photo of Tyler Robinson
Source: Court TV

Robinson has only made one court appearance in which he was seen, albeit by a remote video.

Judge Tony Graf ruled on Monday, October 27, that, in addition to his trial, Robinson has the right to appear in civilian clothing at his pretrial hearings, as his legal team argued that allowing him to do so would create a "real risk of prejudice" if the public and potential jurors saw him in only jail attire.

The State of Utah, Sheriff's officials, and the court's security director all opposed the request because jail clothing enhanced safety and identification.

The judge sided with the defense, stating that, given the intense media coverage and the widespread distribution of images, the "risk of prejudice is significant," and that Robinson needed to be dressed as "one who is presumed innocent."

Robinson's defense team was unsuccessful in a second request for him to appear in court without restraints, which was denied.

A 'Win' for Robinson

Photo of Tyler Robinson
Source: MEGA

Robinson as seen in his mugshot following his September 13 arrest.

Robinson's lawyer, Keith Johnson, called the decision a "win" in an exclusive statement to RadarOnline.com.

"In many courtrooms in this country, judges make similar rulings because of the prejudice jurors might associate with a defendant wearing jail clothes. However, due to the high-profile nature of the case, jurors will know he’s in custody during the trial," Johnson explains.

He added, "The case will ultimately come down to the evidence and whether he has any legal defenses or an alibi that would place him elsewhere at the time of the shooting."

Robinson's Motive

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Kirk was one of the most powerful voices in the MAGA movement.

Robinson is accused of staking out a spot atop a building on the Utah Valley University campus, where he allegedly used a long-range rifle to assassinate conservative firebrand Kirk as he was debating students in an outdoor quad area.

The horrific shooting was captured on video by audience members, and Kirk's death was mourned by millions of his fans around the world. It also sparked outrage over political violence after Robinson's family claimed he had been radicalized by left-wing ideology.

While authorities looked for a motive, Robinson's mother said he had become "more pro-gay and trans-rights oriented" after growing up in a conservative household.

In a note to his lover, Lance Twiggs, who was transitioning to become a woman, Robinson allegedly wrote, "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it."

In the text exchange, when Twiggs asked Robinson why he allegedly shot Kirk, he replied, "I had had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out."

Robinson was charged with murder, and prosecutors revealed they are seeking the death penalty due to the special circumstances of the attack, which was allegedly politically motivated.

Millions Mourned

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: Turning Point USA/YouTube

Trump gave a lengthy and fired up eulogy about the fallen MAGA hero.

President Donald Trump, Kirk's close pal, Vice President J.D. Vance, most of Trump's cabinet, and top Republican stars attended the Turning Point USA founder's funeral on September 21 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Not only was the stadium packed by mourners, but the memorial was viewed by more than 100 million people worldwide via the organization's livestream, according to TPU.

