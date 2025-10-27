Tyler Robinson Trial Chaos: Judge Ridiculed for Allowing Charlie Kirk's Accused Killer to Wear Civilian Clothes In Court, Denies Request to Appear Without Restraints

Robinson is accused of staking out a spot atop a building on the Utah Valley University campus, where he allegedly used a long-range rifle to assassinate conservative firebrand Kirk as he was debating students in an outdoor quad area.

The horrific shooting was captured on video by audience members, and Kirk's death was mourned by millions of his fans around the world. It also sparked outrage over political violence after Robinson's family claimed he had been radicalized by left-wing ideology.

While authorities looked for a motive, Robinson's mother said he had become "more pro-gay and trans-rights oriented" after growing up in a conservative household.

In a note to his lover, Lance Twiggs, who was transitioning to become a woman, Robinson allegedly wrote, "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it."

In the text exchange, when Twiggs asked Robinson why he allegedly shot Kirk, he replied, "I had had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out."

Robinson was charged with murder, and prosecutors revealed they are seeking the death penalty due to the special circumstances of the attack, which was allegedly politically motivated.