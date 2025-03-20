Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Bianca Censori 'FINALLY Defying' Her 'Controlling' Husband Kanye West — By KEEPING CLOTHES ON During Photoshoot!

Split Photo of Bianca Censori, Kanye West
Source: @gadirrajab/instagram: Gadir Rajab;MEGA

Unlike her Grammys outfit, Bianca Censori seemingly censored herself in new snaps.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 20 2025, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Bianca Censori has shocked fans by doing the unimaginable – she actually covered up. Kanye West's wife shared another of her typical nearly-nude photos to Instagram, but this time, RadarOnline.com can confirm she blurred her nipples.

Many are taking it as a sign that she is finally rebelling from her controlling husband, who often proudly parades her around naked.

gadirrajabbianca censori
Source: @gadirrajab/instagram: Gadir Rajab

Censori was pictured roller skating in Italy in a sizzling post.

Censori shared a collection of photos to her Instagram taken by her personal stylist and designer Gadir Rajab. The Australian model posed leaning against a beige wall in a matching, skimpy beige bra and panties combo.

Other shots featured her roller skating outdoors. The 30-year-old made sure to protect her elbows and knees with pads – even as the rest of her body was fully exposed.

One particular snap Rajab shared appeared to show her thin top soaked, clearly exposing her nipples for all to see.

However, when Censori shared the same photo on her personal Instagram account, her private parts were suddenly muzzled and covered up.

bianca censori grammys
Source: MEGA

She turned heads when she exposed her naked body on the Grammys red carpet with West.

Fans flooded the comments section to point out the self-censoring, with many saying this proves she is sick of West's commands.

One person noted: "Hell nah, she blurred her breasts!" as another cried out, "Where (are) the nips?"

A third speculated: "No way you happy with your life… you had to think life was gonna be better than being exploited."

While one person summarized: "Gross. Clearly Kanye controlling her and her IG. He's gone too far."

kanye west bianca censoris marriage everything to know
Source: MEGA

Sources say West is purposely controlling her attire.

Censori is still hearing comments and concerns after her completely see-through Grammy night dress. As RadarOnline.com previously revealed, her hubby is choosing all his wife's "clothes" on purpose so the couple can grab as much publicity as possible – all in a last ditch effort to save his own fading brand.

An insider exclusively told us: "It is very controlling and desperately sad. He is using his wife as a commodity to try and boost his brand but all he is succeeding in achieving is turning a beautiful woman into some kind of sexualized freak show.

"It is appalling to watch. Surely she can't be happy carry out his wishes in this way?"

Mental health experts and others agree, exclusively telling us Censori was acting like a "prisoner of war" under West's control when she slipped off her full-length black fur coat to reveal her naked body.

"Bianca does whatever Kanye tells her to do, whether she likes it or not," an insider told us. "It's disgusting how he treats her like his little show pony."

They added: "She's a victim of his selfish desires. The fear in her eyes at the Grammys when they locked gazes was a clear indication that Kanye is very much in command, and she seems powerless to disobey him."

Other sources said West, 47, directed Censori to "make a scene" at the music industry's biggest awards night. She shook her head before complying, at which point her husband uttered: "I got you."

Censori, who has a master's degree in architectural design, worked for West's Yeezy fashion brand and married him after a whirlwind romance following the rapper's divorce from Kim Kardashian.

"She was obviously into gaining fame in the beginning of their relationship, but she's become his virtual sex toy," our insider warned. "Clearly, he gets a kick out of parading her around in next-to-nothing attire."

