EXCLUSIVE: Bianca Censori 'FINALLY Defying' Her 'Controlling' Husband Kanye West — By KEEPING CLOTHES ON During Photoshoot!

Censori shared a collection of photos to her Instagram taken by her personal stylist and designer Gadir Rajab. The Australian model posed leaning against a beige wall in a matching, skimpy beige bra and panties combo.

Other shots featured her roller skating outdoors. The 30-year-old made sure to protect her elbows and knees with pads – even as the rest of her body was fully exposed.

One particular snap Rajab shared appeared to show her thin top soaked, clearly exposing her nipples for all to see.

However, when Censori shared the same photo on her personal Instagram account, her private parts were suddenly muzzled and covered up.