EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer's New Romance Hits a Rough Patch! Aniston and Boyfriend Jim Curtis Taking 'Baby Steps to Align Their Lives' as He Struggles to Keep Up With the Star's 'Expensive Tastes'
Oct. 29 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Love birds Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis may be billing and cooing and heading toward an engagement – but sources told RadarOnline.com the wellness guru is finding Aniston's expensive tastes and attachment to material possessions difficult to take, which is causing trouble in paradise.
"Jen is going to keep living the way she has since the '90s. She's 56 and she figures she's earned the right to a huge house, a big staff, and endless ways to capitalize on her global fame to keep the money rolling in," a source claimed.
Aniston and Curtis Are From Two Different Worlds
"But she and Jim are from totally different worlds. Even the idea of a full-time assistant is a tough concept for somebody as self-reliant as Jim."
Sources claimed 49-year-old self-improvement hypnotherapist Curtis' brand is about simplifying and cutting out the distractions of modern life to focus on what's important. On his website, he touts "soul alignment" and other vague, nonmaterialistic practices.
"At heart, he's an agent of change, and everybody around Jen is keeping an eye out for the shifts she makes in her lifestyle as she and Jim get closer," said the insider.
'A Big Problem for Jen'
"A big problem for Jen ever since the pandemic is how much time she spends at home when she isn't at work or on the set, and the first thing you're seeing Jim change about her is her willingness to get out of the house and experience a little more of what the real world has to offer," the source added.
The Friends alum is also reportedly considering getting an apartment in New York City to be closer to Curtis. She previously owned a West Village pad but sold it in 2012.
Meanwhile, sources said Aniston's not ready to give up her personal chef or her trainer.
"It's going to take a lot more of Jim's influence to cross any of those lines," said the insider. "Right now, they're taking baby steps to align their lives and schedules so that they can spend enough time together that this relationship has a shot."
Added the source: "Jen and Jim are going to have to change in deeper ways as time goes on – and that process is never easy, no matter how much money you're sitting on."