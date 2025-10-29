EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer's New Romance Hits a Rough Patch! Aniston and Boyfriend Jim Curtis Taking 'Baby Steps to Align Their Lives' as He Struggles to Keep Up With the Star's 'Expensive Tastes'

Love birds Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis may be billing and cooing and heading toward an engagement – but sources told RadarOnline.com the wellness guru is finding Aniston's expensive tastes and attachment to material possessions difficult to take, which is causing trouble in paradise.

"Jen is going to keep living the way she has since the '90s. She's 56 and she figures she's earned the right to a huge house, a big staff, and endless ways to capitalize on her global fame to keep the money rolling in," a source claimed.