EXCLUSIVE: Shania Twain's Still the One! How the Country Icon, 60, Turned Heartbreak Into Success Over the Years... as She Insists She's Not Done Working Yet

Twain said: "In a way,I'm grateful that I learned so young to be independent and not to count on others for the most basic things."

Canada native Twain and her siblings grew up in poverty. She was abandoned by her biological father and abused by her stepfather. Then, she had to raise her sister Carrie and brother Darryl after her mom and stepfather were killed in a 1987 car crash.

Having played the guitar since age 8, Twain could only dream of being a successful singer-songwriter as she flipped burgers to pay the bills and sang in bars at night.

Twain faced more heartbreak as an adult. Her husband of 14 years, Robert "Mutt" Lange, left her for her best friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud, in 2008.