Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Shania Twain's Still the One! How the Country Icon, 60, Turned Heartbreak Into Success Over the Years... as She Insists She's Not Done Working Yet

shania twain
Source: MEGA

Shania Twain, 60, has transformed heartbreak into lasting success, showing she's still the one in music.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 29 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Shania Twain has once said that many people have asked her over the years about her explosive "confidence" — to which the country darling admitted her parents "weren’t always reliable," so she learned very young that she "had to depend on myself if I was going to get anywhere in life."

RadarOnline.com can reveal her groundbreaking 1997 album, Come On Over, made the singer a bona fide superstar thanks to her megahits You're Still the One, That Don't Impress Me Much, and Man! I Feel Like a Woman!.

Shania's Success Over The Years

Source: MEGA

Shania Twain's ex-husband's affair with her best friend left her heartbroken after 14 years of marriage.

Twain said: "In a way,I'm grateful that I learned so young to be independent and not to count on others for the most basic things."

Canada native Twain and her siblings grew up in poverty. She was abandoned by her biological father and abused by her stepfather. Then, she had to raise her sister Carrie and brother Darryl after her mom and stepfather were killed in a 1987 car crash.

Having played the guitar since age 8, Twain could only dream of being a successful singer-songwriter as she flipped burgers to pay the bills and sang in bars at night.

Twain faced more heartbreak as an adult. Her husband of 14 years, Robert "Mutt" Lange, left her for her best friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud, in 2008.

Finding New Love and Teasing New Music

Twain's best friend's ex-husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, brought renewed joy to her life after their 2011 New Year's Day wedding.
Source: MEGA

Twain's best friend's ex-husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, brought renewed joy to her life after their 2011 New Year's Day wedding.

"I feel like, in a way, I was mourning the loss of my husband and my friend, too," Twain later said. "I was in a very deep, dark slump."

Ironically, she has found happiness again with 55-year-old Frédéric Thiébaud – her former friend's ex-husband.

After they tied the knot on New Year's Day in 2011, Shania confided: "My closest friends and family say they haven't seen me this free-spirited and happy in years."

And Shania's not done yet, revealing she's working on new music and telling fans: "Stay tuned."

