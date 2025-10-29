EXCLUSIVE: The Shocking Secret Matthew Perry Took to the Grave – and It Involves Hollywood Wildman Charlie Sheen

While Sheen was promoting his memoir, The Book of Sheen, he said he "didn't know" Perry "that well," but related to his public struggles.

Sheen said: "I read his book, and I read it in a day, and I loved it. And I’m so proud of him and inspired by it. Then I wanted to reach out, you know, because I’m in his book... when he says, 'Eff Charlie Sheen and I’m going to be that famous one day too.' And I didn’t."

However, the actor said Perry "died, like, three weeks after" he read his book.

The Friends funnyman was found dead in his hot tub from a drug overdose on October 28, 2023, at age 54.