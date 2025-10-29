Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: The Shocking Secret Matthew Perry Took to the Grave – and It Involves Hollywood Wildman Charlie Sheen

Matthew Perry charlie sheen
Source: MEGA

Matthew Perry's hidden connection to Charlie Sheen has surfaced, revealing a shocking Hollywood secret.

Oct. 29 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Tragic Matthew Perry carried a secret fear in the final months of his life – that his motormouth pal Charlie Sheen would rat him out and ruin the carefully crafted narrative of his recovery from drugs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Charlie Knew Matthew Wasn't Sober

Charlie Sheen reportedly suspected Matthew Perry was not sober in the months before his death.
Source: MEGA

"Charlie knew Matthew was not sober," an industry insider told Straight Shuter. "And Matthew hated that. Charlie had lived that wild, chaotic life himself – he could spot the signs instantly. There was no fooling him."

A longtime friend explained: "Matthew was always fighting demons, but the one person who could really call him out was Charlie, who is blunt and doesn't care who he offends. That scared Matthew more than anything else."

Perry was found dead at age 54 after an apparent drug overdose.
Source: MEGA

While Sheen was promoting his memoir, The Book of Sheen, he said he "didn't know" Perry "that well," but related to his public struggles.

Sheen said: "I read his book, and I read it in a day, and I loved it. And I’m so proud of him and inspired by it. Then I wanted to reach out, you know, because I’m in his book... when he says, 'Eff Charlie Sheen and I’m going to be that famous one day too.' And I didn’t."

However, the actor said Perry "died, like, three weeks after" he read his book.

The Friends funnyman was found dead in his hot tub from a drug overdose on October 28, 2023, at age 54.

